Banita Sandhu Confirms Her Relationship With AP Dhillon as She Posts Mushy Pictures, Fans Compare Her to Khushi Kapoor

Banita Sandhu has confirmed her relationship with AP Dhillon as she posted mushy pictures while fans compared her to Khushi Kapoor.

Banita Sandhu Confirms Her Relationship With AP Dhillon: Banita Sandhu recently confirmed her relationship with singing sensation AP Dhillon by sharing mushy pictures on social media. Paparazzi and entertainment tabloids started peculating about the duo’s alleged relationship ever since the glimpses of their music video With You surfaced. A viral clip from the sets of the song broke the internet where Banita plants a sweet peck on Dhillon’s lips. The actress recently posted a series of photos where she wore a bold backless red gown posing intimately with the singer. Dhillon looked handsome in a suit. Internet went bonkers and even compared Banita with Khushi Kapoor.

BANITA SANDHU SHARES MUSHY PHOTOS WITH AP DHILLON:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banitasandhu)

NETIZENS CRACK UP AS THEY DEBATE OVER BANITA SANDHU’S RESEMBLANCE TO KHUSHI KAPOOR

For the unversed, a few months banck the mention of Khushi’s name in Dhillon’s song True Stories. The lyrics of the song are, “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor“, which can be translated as, “When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor.” A section of netizens feel Banita has a striking resemblance with Khushi. Reddit users posted some funny comments. Auser wrote, “If anything, Khushi’s doctor probably used banita’s face while he was sculpting that piece of plastic.” Another netizen wrote, “Khushi looks nothing like Banita. Those people need to consult an optician.” A netizen also commented, “Wasn’t there a rumour about Khushi & AP? Kisi ne banita and AP ko dekha hoga and Khushi samaj lia hoga🤣🤣🤣.” While a user pointed out, “More like Alaya F tho.” Another fan wrote, “More like Navya Nanda tho.” A user agreed and commented, “Navya Nanda, ohhhh yessss!”

TWITTERATI METIONS KHUSHI KAPOOR IN FUNNY TWEET WHILE SHARING BANIT SANDHU’S VIDEO:



Banita Sandhu has worked in Varun Dhawan starrer October and Vicky Kaushal’s epic-drama Sardar Udham. Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her grand debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

