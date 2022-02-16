Remembering Bappi Lahiri and Lata Mangeshkar: After the shocking demise of Lata Mangeshkar, veteran singer Bappi Lahiri too has left for heavenly adobe as he breathed his last today, at the age of 69. Ajay Devgn had taken to social media to share the news with everyone and since then fans have been mourning the loss of the favourite singer. But what has gone viral on the internet is an old picture of Bappi Lahiri and Lata Mangeshkar from a studio. “Two icons of the Indian music industry have left us within days of each other. Here, #BappiLahiri is photographed alongside #LataMangeshkar. May they rest in peace and glory”, read the caption of the post.Also Read - RIP, Bappi Da: 6 Timeless Hindi Songs by The Disco King That Will be Loved Forever

One of the fans wrote, “Two days two legends #RIPLataDi #RIPBappiDa”. Another fan wrote, “Lata ji n now Bappi Da.. Extremely disheartening.. May the good heavens embrace these stars from our world! Strength to the near n dear n all the fans across the globe. Rest in peace #BappiLahiri 🙏🏾”. Also Read - Legendary Singer And Music Composer Bappi Lahiri Passes Away At 69 Due To Obstructive Sleep Apnea - Watch

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16 at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai after suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised for 29 days and was brought home a day before his demise. His doctor had said that the legendary singer’s health deteriorated and was brought back to the hospital in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. Also Read - Bappi Lahiri's Last Instagram Post - How he Recalled His Younger Days 2 Days Before Dying

Another rare and childhood picture of Bappi Lahiri went viral where Lata Mangeshkar holds him.

Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park on February 6, 2022 in Mumbai with full state honours.

