New Delhi: Veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri died on Wednesday following multiple health issues. He breathed his last at CritiCare hospital in Mumbai last night. He died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital said in a statement. ”Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” the statement read further.Also Read - Rest in Peace, Disco King: Twitter Mourns The Demise of Veteran Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri

Earlier last year, Bappi Lahiri had hit the headlines with several reports claiming that the singer-composer lost his voice. However, Lahiri dismissed the rumours and issued a statement. ‘Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health.” He further added, “With the blessings of my fans and wellwishers I am doing well! Bappida”, he had shared on Instagram. Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Loses His Voice? Singer Breaks Silence On 'Disheartening' Reports

Born into a Bengali family, Lahiri is known for popularising synthesized disco music in Indian cinema. He had delivered major box office successes in Hindi and bengali films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Amar Sangeet, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya and so on. His relatives include singer Kishore Kumar, his maternal uncle.

In 2014, Lahiri joined BJP and was declared a candidate from Srerampur (Lok Sabha constituency) in West Bengal for the 2014 Indian general election and lost. His last Bollywood song was ‘Bhankas’ for the 2020 film ‘Baaghi 3’.