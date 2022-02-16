New Delhi: Veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri died on Wednesday following multiple health issues. He breathed his last at CritiCare hospital in Mumbai last night. He died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, who was treating Lahiri said. Dr. Namjoshi informed that Bappi Da’s health deteriorated on Tuesday, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. The hospital also issued an official statement confirming the music composer’s demise.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Dies at 69: Family Releases Official Statement, Mentions Funeral Details - LIVE UPDATES

“He was treated by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions,” the hospital said. Also Read - Bappi Lahiri And Lata Mangeshkar’s Old Photo Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Two Legends in One Frame'

Expressing grief over the demise of Bappi Lahiri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the lively nature of the legendary music composer-singer will be missed by everyone. “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shant”, tweeted PM Modi and shared a throwback picture with him. Also Read - RIP, Bappi Da: 6 Timeless Hindi Songs by The Disco King That Will be Loved Forever

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Earlier last year, Bappi Lahiri had hit the headlines with several reports claiming that the singer-composer lost his voice. However, Lahiri dismissed the rumours and issued a statement. ‘Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health.” He further added, “With the blessings of my fans and wellwishers I am doing well! Bappida”, he had shared on Instagram.

Born into a Bengali family, Lahiri is known for popularising synthesized disco music in Indian cinema. He had delivered major box office successes in Hindi and bengali films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Amar Sangeet, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya and so on. His relatives include singer Kishore Kumar, his maternal uncle.

In 2014, Lahiri joined BJP and was declared a candidate from Srerampur (Lok Sabha constituency) in West Bengal for the 2014 Indian general election and lost. His last Bollywood song was ‘Bhankas’ for the 2020 film ‘Baaghi 3’.