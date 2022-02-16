New Delhi: Veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri died on Wednesday. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital, news agency PTI reported. Earlier last year, the music director was admitted to the hospital after he testing positive for coronavirus. However, he was discharged soon. Lahiri is known for popularising synthesized disco music in Indian cinema. He had delivered major box office successes in Hindi and bengali films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Amar Sangee, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya and so on.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Loses His Voice? Singer Breaks Silence On 'Disheartening' Reports

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital, says doctor — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2022

In 2014, Lahiri joined BJP and was declared a candidate from Srerampur (Lok Sabha constituency) in West Bengal for the 2014 Indian general election and lost.

Lahiri was born into a Bengali Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri. His parents, Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri, both were Bengali singers and musicians in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. He was their only child. His relatives include singer Kishore Kumar, his maternal uncle.