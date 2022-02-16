New Delhi: Expressing grief over the demise of Bappi Lahiri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the lively nature of thelegendary music composer-singer will be missed by everyone. Lahiri — who wielded the baton at the age of 17 — breathed his last in the Criticare Hospital where he was admitted for certain post-Covid issues. He was 69.Also Read - Rest in Peace, Disco King: Twitter Mourns The Demise of Veteran Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shant", tweeted PM Modi and shared a picture with him.

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Also Read - Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri Dies at 69 In a Mumbai Hospital

Lahiri shot to global fame with his chartbusting music for Disco Dancer and the song ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja…”, and later the superhit music for Zakhmee, Lahu Ke Do Rang.