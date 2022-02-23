Mumbai: Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri died on February 15, 2022, and there were reports from the hospital that the singer passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA). But, his son Bappa Lahiri said that ‘his heart just stopped’. In an interview with The Times of India, Bappa revealed that his father didn’t die due to a breathing issue. He cleared that his father had spent most of last month in hospital but would insist that he was getting better every time that he spoke with Bappa on the phone.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri's Doctor Tried to Revive Him But Couldn't Save- Read Full Statement

When the portal asked did Bappi Lahiri face a breathing issue due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea)? Bappa said "No, it wasn't a breathing issue. I think his heart just stopped. My sister, brother-in-law and mother rushed him to the hospital. The doctor had been called and he said that he needs to be taken to the hospital. They reached the hospital but he couldn't be revived. I was on the phone all the time."

"I still can't believe that he is not around. I was his arranger. I used to do shows with him. There are so many memories. The love we are getting from everyone is unbelievable, my Dad was not just a musician or singer, he connected with everyone- right from a porter to a rickshawallah to every single soul", said Bappi's son.

Bappa Lahiri had left for Los Angeles in December, and flew back as soon as he heard of his father’s death.