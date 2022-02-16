Bappi Lahiri Dies at 69: Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16, 2022 at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised for 29 days with this. His doctor, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, in his statement had revealed that the legendary singer recovered well and was even discharged home on February 15. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to the hospital in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. Bappi Lahiri suffered from Covid-19 infection last year in April, after which he was confined to full bed rest and had obstructive sleep apnea for the last 1 year. A wheelchair with a lift was also installed at his Juhu residence for easy mobility and convenience.Also Read - Bappi Da's Lively Nature Will be Missed by Everyone: PM Modi
Several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to mourn the loss of the veteran singer. From Ajay Devgn to Raveena Tandon, celebs remember their Bollywood journey with Bappi Da. Also Read - Rest in Peace, Disco King: Twitter Mourns The Demise of Veteran Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri
Also Read - Bappi Lahiri, Disco King Of Bollywood, Dies In Mumbai
May his soul rest in peace