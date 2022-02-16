Bappi Lahiri Dies at 69: Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16, 2022 at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised for 29 days with this. His doctor, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, in his statement had revealed that the legendary singer recovered well and was even discharged home on February 15. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to the hospital in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. Bappi Lahiri suffered from Covid-19 infection last year in April, after which he was confined to full bed rest and had obstructive sleep apnea for the last 1 year. A wheelchair with a lift was also installed at his Juhu residence for easy mobility and convenience.Also Read - Bappi Da's Lively Nature Will be Missed by Everyone: PM Modi

Several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to mourn the loss of the veteran singer. From Ajay Devgn to Raveena Tandon, celebs remember their Bollywood journey with Bappi Da. Also Read - Rest in Peace, Disco King: Twitter Mourns The Demise of Veteran Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri

Grew up listening your music , Bappi da, you had your own style and always a smiling face . Your music shall play on forever .. OmShanti, Shanti, Shanti. 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Gl5XY3dPwh — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 16, 2022

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

He was India’s First ‘ROCK STAR’!!

He was full of love & generosity!

Will miss him dearly… “Chalte Chalte…

Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…” Rest in peace dear Bappi Da…🙏🖤 #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/a1VsE0vlWO — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 16, 2022

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022

SHOCKED AND SADDENED

We will miss you bappi da and your blessings whenever we used to meet and hear your golden voice !!

Rest in power Dada 🙏#BappiLahiri #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/QxOfwoKYJM — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) February 16, 2022

Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji .

Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more .

Your music will always remain in our hearts .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 16, 2022

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

May his soul rest in peace