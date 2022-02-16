Bappi Lahiri dies LIVE UPDATES: Bappi Lahiri’s family released an official statement after the legendary singer passed away in Mumbai at the age of 69. In the statement, the family mentioned the cremation will take place on Thursday after one of the singer’s kids comes back to India. The statement read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated,” they wrote. The statement was signed by his wife, Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri’s Funeral to Take Place Tomorrow, Family Shares Official Statement-READ

Bappi Lahiri, who wielded the baton at the age of 17, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night, an official said. He was 69 and breathed his last in the Criticare Hospital where he was admitted due to post-Covid complications. Born in West Bengal, Lahiri first composed music for a Bengali film Daadu and launched his Bollywood career with a film, Nanha Shikar.

He shot to global fame with his chartbuster music for Disco Dancer and the song 'Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja…", and later the superhit music for Zakhmee and Lahu Ke Do Rang among others.  Prominent Bollywood personalities have expressed shock and condoled the demise of Lahiri, who was fondly known as 'Bappi Da' in the industry.

Releasing an official statement on his death, the hospital said, “On Monday, he got discharged by the doctors but his health condition deteriorated on Tuesday. An official statement from the doctor treating the singer was released by the hospital on Wednesday morning. “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.”

Live Updates

  • 11:16 AM IST

    Kajol reaches Bappi Da’s Mumbai home with her mom, Tanuja, to pay last respects:

  • 11:11 AM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar’s photo with Bappi Lahiri goes viral:
    Bappi Lahiri often regarded Lata Mangeshkar as his mother. When the latter passed away earlier this month, he took to social media to simply write ‘Maa’ alongside a throwback picture while mourning his death.

    Now, as he passed away today, a picture of him from his childhood days is going viral. The photo shows him sitting in Lata Mangeshkar’s lap as a kid. Read the full story here.
  • 11:03 AM IST

    Singer Alka Yagnik reaches Bappi Lahiri’s residence in Mumbai to offer her condolences:

  • 11:00 AM IST
    Chiranjeevi mourns Bappi Lahiri’s death, releases a throwback picture on social media:

    “Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary music director and singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my films popularity. He will always be remembered for his unique style and his great enthusiasm for life which is reflected in his music. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear.
  • 10:59 AM IST

  • 10:52 AM IST
    Sugandha Mishra writes an emotional post for Bappi Lahiri

    Actor, singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra took to social media to remember Bappi Lahiri. Sugandha had participated in the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa where Bappi Da used to serve as one of the judges. In her emotional post on Instagram, she shared an old picture of herself posing with the legendary music composer.

    The long caption of her post read, “R.I.P our loving n legendary Bappi Da… Apart from being a veteran Singer/ Musician.. he was a gem of a person.. great human being, kind soul, fun loving..always encouraging and motivating.. i still remember how i got a chance to meet him on my first TV show..11 years back (when i started my career) since then .. he was so kind.. always made me part of sp occasions n celebrations.. ganpatifestival .. u are n will always be in our hearts dada.. love and strength to the family..prayers legendsneverdie.”
  • 10:47 AM IST

    Bappi Lahiri’s last Bollywood song and music project:

    Bappi Lahiri curated his last Bollywood song for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. The song was titled ‘Bhankas.’ His last project was for a US-based Indian singer Anuradha Juju Palakurthi. The legendary singer had composed a devotional song titled ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ in September 2021. He also called out people speculating that he had lost his voice and couldn’t sing any longer.
  • 10:44 AM IST

    When Bappi Lahiri’s gold chain impressed Michael Jackson:

    During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Bappi Lahiri had cone revealed that he had one Ganesha chain that used to fascinate a lot of people. And once when pop icon Michael Jackson met him, he looked at the chain and told him how much he liked it. “Jab woh Bombay mein aaye the, main ek jagah pe baitha tha. Michael Jackson aaye aur mera yeh gold chain, Ganpati wala, unko bohot nazar aaya. Unhone bola, ‘Oh my God, fantastic! What’s your name?’ Maine kaha Bappi Lahiri. ‘You’re a composer?’ I said, ‘Yes, I have done Disco Dancer.’ Jaise hi Disco Dancer bola, woh bole (As soon as I said Disco Dancer, he said), ‘I like your song Jimmy Jimmy’,” he narrated the incident.
  • 10:37 AM IST

    Bappi Lahiri’s funeral details:

    The funeral will take place at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans on Thursday after his son, Bappa Lahiri, comes back from Los Angeles. He is expected to reach India later today.