Bappi Lahiri dies LIVE UPDATES: Bappi Lahiri’s family released an official statement after the legendary singer passed away in Mumbai at the age of 69. In the statement, the family mentioned the cremation will take place on Thursday after one of the singer’s kids comes back to India. The statement read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated,” they wrote. The statement was signed by his wife, Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri’s Funeral to Take Place Tomorrow, Family Shares Official Statement-READ

Bappi Lahiri, who wielded the baton at the age of 17, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night, an official said. He was 69 and breathed his last in the Criticare Hospital where he was admitted due to post-Covid complications. Born in West Bengal, Lahiri first composed music for a Bengali film Daadu and launched his Bollywood career with a film, Nanha Shikar. Also Read - Bappi Lahiri And Lata Mangeshkar’s Old Photo Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Two Legends in One Frame'

He shot to global fame with his chartbuster music for Disco Dancer and the song ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja…”, and later the superhit music for Zakhmee and Lahu Ke Do Rang among others. Prominent Bollywood personalities have expressed shock and condoled the demise of Lahiri, who was fondly known as ‘Bappi Da’ in the industry. Also Read - RIP, Bappi Da: 6 Timeless Hindi Songs by The Disco King That Will be Loved Forever

Releasing an official statement on his death, the hospital said, “On Monday, he got discharged by the doctors but his health condition deteriorated on Tuesday. An official statement from the doctor treating the singer was released by the hospital on Wednesday morning. “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.”

