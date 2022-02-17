Mumbai: Bollywood’s Disco King Bappi Lahiri’s death has shocked and saddened the entire nation. Bappi Da’s funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium, Mumbai in the presence of his family members and close friends. Bappi’s mortal remains were taken from his home to the cremation ground on Thursday noon in a decorated truck. The family performed the last rites and Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema is extremely inconsolable. Singer Ila Arun, who visited the singer-composer’s last rites on Wednesday, talked about the grieving family. She told ANI, “His son arrived and his daughter is in a bad state, feeling miserable. Everyone in the family is grief-stricken.”Also Read - BTS' Tribute to Bappi Lahiri: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook Groove to 'Pag Ghungroo Bandh'- Watch Viral Video

There are pictures and videos of heartbroken Rema Lahiri doing rounds on the internet.

Ila Arun also revealed that Bappi Lahiri was very fond of the press. “I am talking to you because Dada ko press bahot pasand thi. Dada press ko pyaar karte the. I would like to thank you all on behalf of Dada that so many people love him and have gathered here today. He would have been really happy to see you all,” she signed off.

Bappi Lahiri was 69 when he breathed his last on Tuesday night at a hospital in Mumbai. He passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi said. The doctor also revealed the cause of death as Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He said, “He died due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) shortly before midnight.”

Bappi Lahiri’s last song for a Bollywood film was titled ‘Bhankas’ which was a part of the soundtrack for the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3.

May his soul rest in peace!