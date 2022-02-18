Mumbai: Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri left for heavenly abode on February 15, 2022, almost after 30 days of hospitalisation. He had health issues for a long time ever since he contracted with Covid-19 in 2021. He passed away due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) and a chest infection that had set in due to his obesity. Senior Pulmonologist Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, who had been treating Bappi da for quite some time revealed in an exclusive interview that Bappi Lahiri was on a bypass machine for his night breathing. ‘When one is on a bypass machine, it causes dryness of the throat which can affect the voice’, the doctor told ETimes.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri's Daughter Rema Lahiri is in a Bad State, Ila Arun Reveals

When asked the doctor about Bappi Da’s case of heart crashing in the end, he said, “We wouldn’t be able to say that because we had very little time to revive him. But that seems to be the likely reason. He was very critical when he was brought in by ambulance. We did try to revive him in the hospital but… Whatever happened is very sad.” Also Read - BTS' Tribute to Bappi Lahiri: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook Groove to 'Pag Ghungroo Bandh'- Watch Viral Video

Bollywood’s Disco King’s death has shocked and saddened the entire nation. His funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium, Mumbai in the presence of his family members and close friends on Thursday after his son returned from the US. Bappi Lahiri was 69 when he breathed his last on Tuesday night at a hospital in Mumbai. Also Read - Bappi Lahiri's Funeral Pics And Videos: Family And Fans Bid a Tearful Goodbye to The Ultimate Disco King

May his soul rest in peace!