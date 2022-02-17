Bappi Lahiri’s Funeral Updates: Veteran Singer Bappi Lahiri’s son, Bappa Lahiri, is back from the USA along with his family to perform Bappi Da’s last rites. The mortals of Bappi Lahiri have been taken to Pawan Hans crematorium in Santacruz, Mumbai. The funeral procession of Bappi Lahiri has left his residence as the time given for the funeral is 10 am. His mortal remains were brought to his Mumbai home on Wednesday noon from Juhu’s CritiCare Hospital. The singer was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and recurrent chest infection and was discharged on Monday. But, soon he reached home, his health deteriorated and was taken back to the hospital where he passed away at about 11.45 pm on February 15.Also Read - ITBP Constable Pays Musical Tribute to Bappi Lahiri, Sings His Song 'Dil Mein Ho Tum' | Watch

Bappi Lahiri’s Funeral: The preparation at the cremation has started

The priests have started their rituals after last respects from celebrities. Bappi Da's son Bappa Lahiri will perform the final rites and lit the pyre.



Mortal remains of Bappi Lahiri reaches Mumbai’s Ville Parle crematorium

The vehicle carrying Bappi Da’s mortal was seen leaving the residence. It has been completely decorated with flowers and also has a massive photo of him. The coffin has also been wrapped with roses.

A decorated truck arrives for Bappi Da’s final journey

Bappi Lahiri’s final rites are set to take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium. A truck decorated with flowers has arrived to carry his mortal remains to the crematorium. Fans will be able to pay their respects to the legend one last time.

Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema Lahiri mourns near the mortal remains of veteran music composer

Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema Lahiri is Inconsolable. As per the report, the iconic musician collapsed in the arms of his daughter. Quoting Bappi Da’s family friend, the report stated, “Bappi Da had Covid last year and after that, his condition worsened. He never recovered from it. His son Bappa is slated to reach India tonight. Bappi Da collapsed in his daughter Rema’s arms.”

Celebrities begin arriving for Bappi Lahiri’s funeral

Just ahead of Bappi Lahiri’s funeral, actors and singers have arrived at his residence and will reach the cremation ground side-by-side.

Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa Lahiri with wife and kid papped at the airport