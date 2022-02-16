Bappi Lahiri died on Wednesday, February 15, 2022 at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai after suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. The Disco King of India was 69. Bappi Da was hospitalised for 29 days and was brought home a day before his demise. His doctor, in a statement, had said that the legendary singer’s health deteriorated and was brought back to the hospital in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. The Lahiri family in an official statement announced that Bappi Lahiri’s cremation will take place on Thursday, February 17 after the arrival of his son Bappa from the US tomorrow. “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated,” they wrote. The statement was signed by his wife, Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates: Alka Yagnik Reaches Singer's Home; Funeral on Thursday - LIVE UPDATES

The music and the film fraternity took to social media to express their shock over the sudden demise of Bappi Lahiri, also known as the Disco King of India. He not just gave Bollywood some of its best disco beats but also sang some hugely popular chartbusters such as ‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai…’ (Disco Dancer), ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re…’ (Saaheb), ‘Ooh La La…’ (The Dirty Picture), ‘Dil Main Ho Tum…’ (Satyamev Jayate), ‘Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost…’ (Aap Ki Khatir), Tama Tama. Also Read - Bappi Lahiri And Lata Mangeshkar’s Old Photo Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Two Legends in One Frame'

He was fondly known as Bappi da. Apart from his love for music he was also known for his fondness for gold. Last year, he was admitted at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Also Read - RIP, Bappi Da: 6 Timeless Hindi Songs by The Disco King That Will be Loved Forever