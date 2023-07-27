Home

Barbie: AI recently imagined Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna and Kareena Kapoor in Barbieland. Watch

Barbie: AI Imagines Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt in Barbieland, Watch

Barbie: Barbie has become a rage across the globe ever since its release. The fictional fashion doll that has been loved by kids since 1960s has now been depicted by filmmaker Greta Gerwig from a feminist perspective. The Margot Robbie starrer has smashed box office records worldwide as its stays ahead of Oppenheimer. However, in India the latter got more accolades and appreciation from audiences. Despite the commercial success, the relevance of Barbie in pop culture stays even today. Artificial Intelligence, known for recreating characters from movies and web shows has now presented the Indianised version from the Margot Robbie starrer.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL CLIP OF INDIAN ACTRESSES IN BARBIELAND:

AI REIMAGINE SBOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES AS BARBIE

In an edited video of snippets from Barbie, Indian actresses are shown as the main protagonist from Barbieland. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna were recreated in Barbie costumes from the Greta Gerwig directorial in a video posted on Reddit, captioned as, “What If Barbie Was Made In Bollywood.” A user commented, “Omygaawd aish is looking dreamy like straight out of fairytale tbh better then Margot Robbie and rashmika madan is looking okay too.” Another netizen wrote, “Rashmika resembles Margot Robbie a lot!” While a user also pointed out, “Kareena looks so Anti – Barbie, like ‘I’m here to wage war and steal Ken’ 😈.” A fan opined, “Nobody looks good as Barbie except for Aish that too somewhat in comparison to others.” Another fan wrote, “Aish was best.”

CHECK OUT REDDIT USERS’ REACTION AI’S BOLLYWOOD VERSION OF BARBIE:

Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa and others in crucial roles. For more updates on Barbie and Margot Robbie, check out this space at India.com.

