Barbie: Elon Musk Takes a Sly Jibe at Portrayal of ‘Patriarchy’ And ‘Feminism’ in Margot Robbie’s Fantasy-Dramedy

Barbie: Barbie starring Margot Robbie in the titular role is creating milestone at the global box office. While its collection in India is not satisfactory as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has gained more momentum due to the hype around the film. Since, the latter is a biographical war-thriller on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, there was lot of curiosity among Indian audiences about a movie based on World War 2. While Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig was from beginning marketed as a story with feminist theme. Greta’s other works such as Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019) also revolved around feminism and liberated independent women.

Twitter X pic.twitter.com/Kna9cGjPvL — Ramp Capital Guy (@RampCapitalLLC) July 23, 2023

Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater. Here’s why: The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment. The 2023 Barbie… pic.twitter.com/AsparSgvS4 — Ginger Gaetz (@LuckeyGinger) July 18, 2023

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk known for his sly humour, recently took a jibet at the Margot Robbie starrer. He reacted to a picture of Barbie and Oppenheimer posted from a Twitter handle and mentioned about the repeated use of the word ‘patriarchy’ in the Greta Gerwig directorial. Elon captioned his tweet post as, “It you take a shot every time Barbie says the word “patriarchy”, you will pass out before the movie ends.” American columnist Ben Shaprio, Republican Florida congressman Matt Gaetz and other conservative critics have raised their concerns about the film’s portrayal of modern feminism. Gaetz and his wife Ginger have called for a boycott of the film. Ginger expressed her views on Twitter and pointed out, “Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater. Here’s why: The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment. The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck).”

In-spite of its worldwide commercial success, Barbie has also received criticism due to it woke theme. Musk has always aligned towards conservative perspectives and has been critical of left-leaning views and opinions. Hence, his tweet will surely trigger the left-liberals who are unwelcoming of the far-right ideologue.

Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa and others in crucial roles.

