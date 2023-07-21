Home

Barbie HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Barbie Leaked Online For Free Download: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release in India.

Barnbie HD Available For Free Download Online: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, an American fantasy comedy film, made its debut in India on July 21. The movie, based on the iconic Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, marks the first live-action adaptation following a series of computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television films. Margot Robbie takes on the role of Barbie, while Ryan Gosling portrays Ken. However, Barbie has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day.

Barbie movie has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release, Barbie’s leak in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality, might affect the box office collection in India.

Barbie’s revolves around Barbie and Ken’s journey of self-discovery after being expelled from Barbieland. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell.

Barbie has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Oppenheimer, Carry on Jatta 3, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

