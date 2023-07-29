Home

Barbie: Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut’s Hot Chemistry as Barbie And Ken is Spot-on in Deepfake Trailer, Watch

Barbie: Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's hot chemistry as Barbie and Ken is spot-on in Deepfake trailer. Watch

Barbie: Barbie is an iconic fictional character which is the biggest brand across many generations. The youngest fan base of the fashion doll is among the 90s kids, millenials and Gen Z. Recently, AI memers and influencers started a new trend of reimagining Bollywood actresses as Barbie. However, a recent Indian Deepfake video is surely going to break the internet with its most iconic casting of Indianised version of Barbie characters. The trailer posted by Indian Deepfake has features none other than Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut as Ken and Barbie respectively. Hrithik and Kangana’s faces have replaced Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

CHECK OUT HRITHIK ROSHAN-KANGANA RANAUT AS BARBIE AND KEN:

DEEPFAKE INTRODUCES KANGANA RANAUT AND HRITHIK ROSHAN AS BARBIE AND KEN

The YouTube channel of the video captioned its post as, “Brace yourself for the ultimate cinematic experience as we present “The Indian Barbie” – a revolutionary deepfake masterpiece that will leave you in awe! In this thrilling deepfake version of the Barbie trailer, we’ve seamlessly swapped Bollywood’s power duo, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan, into the roles of the iconic characters, previously portrayed by Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. We’ve brought together the best of both worlds to create an extraordinary fusion of talent and creativity. Witness the enchanting chemistry of Kangana and Hrithik as they embark on an epic adventure in the Barbie universe.”

Kangana’s Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

Hrithik is gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which is scheduled to release on Independence Day 2024. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. Hrithik is also expected to feature in Aditya Chopra’s War 2.

