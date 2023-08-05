Home

Entertainment

Barbieheimer Much? Salman Khan’s Pink Pants And Grey Outfit at Arbaaz Khan’s Birthday Bash Has Got Internet Rolling- See Reactions!

Barbieheimer Much? Salman Khan’s Pink Pants And Grey Outfit at Arbaaz Khan’s Birthday Bash Has Got Internet Rolling- See Reactions!

Salman Khan attended his brother, Arbaaz Kahn's 56th Birthday last night. The actor posed for the paparazzi in pink and black as he arrived at the venue.

Barbieheimer Much? Salman Khan's Pink Pants And Grey Outfit at Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash has Got Internet Rolling- See Reactions!

Salman Khan attended the birthday party of his brother Arbaaz Khan on Friday night. Several pictures and videos of the actor arriving at the venue emerged online. Well, Bhaijaan surprised the waiting fans and onlookers when he turned up at the birthday bash wearing hot pink pants and grey open shirt over black t-shirt.

Trending Now

Before entering the venue, the actor briefly posed for pictures for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. The actor waved at them, looking all dapper in black tee under a grey jacket with printed pink denims and black shoes. Apart from his turquoise bracelet, he was seen wearing a turquoise watch. Social media is abuzz with his look. Many fans pointed out how he hopped on the barbie trend and compared him to a Ken doll.

Salman Khan Arrives in Pink Pants And Grey Outfit at Brother, Arbazz Khan’s Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans Reactions

As soon as some paparazzi accounts posted videos of the guests on Instagram, Salman’s fans took to the comments section and shared their reactions. One user wrote ”Barbiebhoi”, whereas yet another person commented ”Barbieheimer”. Few fans also compared him to ”Ken doll” while other wrote ”If Indian Barbie was to be made, Salman would play Ken.” Another user wrote, ”Bhai in Barbie Pink with a laughing emoticon.”

Salman will be next seen in his much-awaited film Tiger 3. The third part of the Tiger franchise, the film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. Besides, he is busy hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2, which is streaming on Jio Cinema.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES