Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pre-wedding festivities have been kicked-off from today onwards at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The 3-days lavish wedding affair will begin with sangeet ceremony followed by mehendi ceremony on December 8, and December 9 is the big wedding day followed up by wedding reception on December 10 in Mumbai. However, one question that fans are constantly asking is how and when did they fall in love.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Vicky's Family To Welcome Katrina In Pure Punjabi Style

Katrina and Vicky, who have never seen together on-screen, were suddenly rumoured to be dating. Neither of the two ever addressed the rumours nor denied it and now they are getting married on December 9. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind | Check Here

Katrina-Vicky’s Love Story:

Circa 2018: It all started over a coffee. During one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Katrina had claimed that she would ‘look good with Vicky Kaushal on-screen’. A few episodes later, Vicky Kaushal was all mesmerized when he was told about Katrina’s statement on the show. Also Read - Amid Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding, Harleen Sethi Is 'Looking For Meaning Of Life'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star World (@starworldindia)



In 2019, Vicky and Katrina created a buzz on the internet after the two were spotted on a date in Mumbai. Later, at an Bollywood Award show, Vicky flirted with Katrina on the stage, and the couple’s chemistry was on fire that levelled up their dating rumours.

Two years back, Katrina and Vicky shot for an episode of Film Companions’ TapeCast Season 2 and told Katrina Kaif, “You know while you are talking about your songs, I was in acting institute, this was back in 2009 and one of our exercises was to look into the camera and dance, as in we had to express it to the camera and dance to Teri Or.” Katrina laughed and said, “Ok this is really funny. I’m just imagining all these poor students in that camera, following them. This is very interesting. So basically one could say that in a small way, I have had a fairly large hand in helping you craft your skill.”

Vicky then responded jokingly, “So thrilled to be sitting with my guru over here today.” He later said that it is mother who keeps him grounded. He told Katrina, “Sometimes it’s my mom, who just sees a certain change in the walk one fine day and she’ll just be looking at me, staring at me and she’ll just be like, ‘tu theek hai? Star ban gaya hai.’ So I’ll be like okay.” Katrina then said, “I like what you said about your mom. She seems like a very wise woman and she checks you and says ‘Hmm, got my eye on you’ and that’s important.”

Reportedly, the guests will be served continental, traditional Rajasthani and Punjabi food. The menu also includes Rajwadi food items for the wedding. The wedding will see as many as 120 guests, including top film personalities. Some of the expected names are Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, among others. The wedding will take place as per the Hindu rituals.