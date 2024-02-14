Bastar: The Naxal Story Teaser 2: Adah Sharma's Film is About A Mother's Revenge For Her Dead Husband And Lost Son - Watch

Home

Bastar: The Naxal Story Teaser 2: Adah Sharma’s Film is About A Mother’ Revenge For Her Dead Husband And Lost Son – Watch

Bastar: The Naxal Story Teaser: From the makers of The Kerala Story, director and writer Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah are all set to release yet another gripping narrative of a mother who breaks down after loosing her family due to Naxal invasion in Bastar.

Bastar: The Naxal Story Teaser 2: Adah Sharma's Film is About A Mother's Revenge For Her Dead Husband And Lost Son

Mumbai: From the creators of ‘The Kerala Story’ comes another chilling narrative, Vipul Amrutlal Shah alongside Sudipto Sen has dropped the teaser of their upcoming movie ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story‘, which has captivated audiences with its initial poster and teaser. Social media was abuzz with anticipation as netizens expressed their eagerness to experience the film on the big screen. Now, to heighten the anticipation and immerse the audience further into the world of Bastar, the makers have released a second teaser. Following a powerful and intense first promo, the second teaser reveals the emotional pain of a mother who seeks revenge against the Naxalites who killed her husband and took away her son. This embarks yet another spine-chilling film by director and writer, Sudipto Sen.

Sudipto Sen’s Bastar Naxalaite 2nd Teaser Revealed

The second teaser for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ has just been unveiled, depicting a mother’s determination to seek vengeance for her family against the brutality of the Naxals. The teaser captures the raw emotion of a mother grieving the loss of her loved ones, and her plea for justice cannot be ignored.

The impactful dialogues and intense background music create a sense of anticipation to experience the true story on the silver screen. As the first film to take an anti-Naxal stance, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is set to reveal some harsh truths about the Naxals that have never been portrayed on such a large scale before.

Bastar The Naxalite Story: 2nd Teaser Out- WATCH

All You Need To Know About Bastar The Naxalite Story:

The teaser reveals that the makers of ‘The Kerala Story‘, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, directed by Sudipto Sen, and starring Adah Sharma are gearing up to bring another shocking, bold, and true story to the screen, Bastar: The Naxal Story. Moreover, the audience eagerly awaits as Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah have a spine-chilling experience and this is just a glimpse of the event. The anticipation is high to witness the entire film and the gripping events that Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen will unfold for audiences.

Bastar: The Naxal Story Release Date

Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story‘ is helmed by Sudipto Sen and features Adah Sharma in the lead. The highly anticipated film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on March 15, 2024.

