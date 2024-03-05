Home

Entertainment

Bastar: The Naxal Story Trailer: Adah Sharma Starrer Promises Spine Chilling Clips of Naxalites Killing CRPF Jawans

Bastar: The Naxal Story Trailer: Adah Sharma Starrer Promises Spine Chilling Clips of Naxalites Killing CRPF Jawans

Bastar: The Naxal Story features Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen and Shilpa Shukla.

Bastar: The Naxal Story Trailer: Vipul Shah launches the trailer at the ground zero with the entire film team present in Raipur. Since the announcement of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story‘ by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma has been dropped huge excitement has been witnessed among the masses. With the extraordinary response to the two teasers and the attention, the posters of the film has drawn, the audiences were eagerly waiting for the trailer to drop.

As the release date draws closer, the anticipation for the film is building. Taking the audience’s expectations to new heights, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. The trailer of the film directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma has all the elements to cater the audiences in the large chunk. Following the roaring success of ‘The Kerala Story’ team returns with another bold and impactful subject and the trailer stays true to the expectations.

The trailer has spine-chilling shots of Naxalites killing CRPF Jawans and also takes us to the chapter of JNU students celebrating the death of Jawans. From the human chopping sequences as he sang the National Anthem to the kids being burnt and the political figures shot dead and the killing of innocent people hanged to death, this trailer packs a solid punch.

The trailer not only takes the excitement to another level but also makes us wanting more about the incidents that took place in real.

The highlight of the trailer was character of IPS Neerja Madhvan, portrayed by talented actress Adah Sharma. The perfection and sincerity Adah brought to the character looks evident in her portrayal and no doubt that this is going to be another solid performance from the actress.

The anticipation among the masses to watch another spine-chilling and real-life-based film from the team behind ‘The Kerala Story’ is very high.

In the trailer, the makers have given the glimpse of the truth that film is going to open on the big screens.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.