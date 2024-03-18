Home

Bastar-The Naxal Story vs Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri Box Office Day 3: How a Punjabi Film Ruining The Game For Adah Sharma’s Big Political Drama – Check Detailed Report

Bastar: The Naxal Story is riding on the hype of the previous film in the series - The Kerala Story. However, seems like the audience has totally rejected this new Adah Sharma starrer and is in fact, showing more love to a small Punjabi film starring Sargun Mehta.

Bastar vs Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri box office collection: After the solid performance of Shaitaan at the Box Office, Yodha and Bastar: The Naxal Story decided to take charge of the ticket window last weekend. However, none of the films could perform as impressively as to beat the Ajay Devgn starrer at its game. While the Sidharth Malhotra starrer still made an impact with Rs 16.85 crore in three days, Bastar fell flat on its face with a mere Rs 2 crore business in its opening weekend. But, amid all this, a Punjabi film has got the trade pundits sit up and take notice of its performance.

Released on selected screens, majorly in the Punjab-Haryana-Delhi belt, the Punjabi film ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri‘ has done a noticeable business in its initial three days at the Box Office. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, the film features Sargun herself alongside Gippy Grewal and Roopi Gill among others. After opening on a lighter note with just Rs 0.9 crore on Friday, the film picked up and collected Rs 1.3 crore on Saturday and showed growth on Sunday with Rs 1.7 crore. The first-weekend business of Jatt Nu Chudail Takri is Rs 3.9 crore nett which is higher than Bastar: The Naxal Story, a film riding on its political commentary and sharing more screens than a Punjabi-language comedy film.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Bastar: The Naxal Story After Its First Weekend:

Friday: Rs 0.4 crore

Saturday: Rs 0.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 0.90 crore

Total: Rs 2.05 crore

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jatt Nu Chudail Takri After Its First Weekend:

Friday: Rs 0.9 crore

Saturday: Rs 1.3 crore

Sunday: Rs 1.7 crore

Total: Rs 3.9 crore

Monday doesn’t need to be adding anything to the business of Bastar: The Naxal Story and the film is expected to be washed away even before it hits the second weekend at the ticket window. However, as per the trends and the buzz that Jatt Nu... has created, it is expected to perform decently throughout this week, leading to another good second weekend.

Meanwhile, Shaitaan, also starring R Madhavan and Jyotika, has crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore in 10 days. By the end of its second Sunday, the film collected Rs 103.05 crore, making it only the third Bollywood film to have made a century at the Box Office this year so far.

What are your thoughts about the mild performance of Bastar? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri and Bastar: The Naxal Story!

