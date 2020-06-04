As veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday morning from age-related ailments at his Santacruz residence in Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities mourned his demise. The 93-year-old wasn’t keeping well for quite some time due to old age. Bollywood celebrities like megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Anurag Basu, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Anurag Basu, Divya Dutta, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jeet Gannguli took to social media to condole his demise. Also Read - Neena Gupta on Why She Considers Herself 'Little' Successful: I am Not Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and recalled working with the departed filmmaker in Manzil. "Prayers and condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India. Did MANZIL with him .. a sad loss …. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'", tweeted Bachchan.

Anupam Kher posted a video of himself on Twitter in which he is seen expressing sorrow over the demise of the Khatta Meetha director. "Basu Chatterjee ke nidhan ke baare mei pata chala, swabhavik si baat hai ki dil ke kisi kone me tees si uthi. Kuchh logo ke jaane se lagta hai jaise poora ka poora sansthaan chala gaya (I got to know about the demise of Basu Chatterjee. It is very natural that a part of heart was in pain. Some people's demise seems like the loss of an entire instution)," Kher said in the video.

“We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti. #BasuChatterjee,” Kher further tweeted along with the video.

Anil Kapoor also posted a picture of the late legendary filmmaker and penned down a condolence message. “A director who was always ahead of his time… Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace,” Kapoor wrote.

Shoojit Sircar wrote, “My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “A master storyteller passed away today!! Learned the meaning of simple storytelling with fine nuances!! Thank you Basu Da for all the great stories!! Rest in peace sir!! #BasuChatterjee”.

Divya Dutta wrote, “O god!! RIP #basuchatterji.. Thankyou for those smiles and amazingly feel good films.. and the simplicity..Thankyou for adding the #khattameetha flavour to movies! You will be missed dada!”

Anurag Basu retweeted and wrote, ‘Basu da with a broken heart emoji’.

The veteran filmmaker was known for films like Choti Si Baat and Rajnigandha. His last rites were performed at Mumbai’s Santacruz crematorium at 2 pm.