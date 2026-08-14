Batwara 1947 box office collection day 1 prediction: Sunny Deol’s film struggles against Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2; earns only Rs…

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s partition drama is off to a slow start, earns only Rs... till 7PM. Whereas, Emraan Hashmi’s film Awarapan 2 takes the lead. check te earnigs in detail.

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Batwara 1947 box office collection (PC-Instagram)

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 1: The box office battle between Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has clearly tilted in favour of the latter on the opening day. While Awarapan 2 has witnessed strong audience response and several houseful shows, Batwara 1947 has had a comparatively slow start. The Partition drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has earned Rs 2.97 crore net in India by 7 PM on Friday, according to Sacnilk. The final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1 till 7 PM

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 2.97 crore net in India by 7 PM on its opening day. The film is currently playing across 6,972 shows, with its India gross collection standing at around Rs 3.50 crore so far. The final Day 1 numbers are expected to be updated later.

Batwara 1947 Day 1 Occupancy

The film recorded an overall Hindi 2D occupancy of 10.73% on Friday. Morning shows recorded 7.54% occupancy, while the afternoon shows saw an improvement to 12.31%. Evening and night occupancy figures are yet to be updated.

The film had a relatively low advance booking ahead of its release. Its box office performance has also been affected by its clash with Awarapan 2, which has opened to a strong response. Emraan Hashmi’s comeback as Shivam Pandit has attracted audiences, with several shows reportedly running houseful.

All about Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film stars Sunny Deol as Sikander Mirza, alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Mithun Chakraborty, Rukhsar Rehman and Dia Mirza.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after several years. The duo has previously delivered films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

India.com’s review of Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 helps us remember what celebration also means – the millions of people who were rendered homeless, orphaned, and even died in Partition. Take your parents. Take your family. And if you can, ask them afterwards whether somebody in your family ever told them a story about 1947. You may discover that Batwara isn’t as distant from us as we think. This is not a film asking Hindus to hate Muslims or Muslims to hate Hindus. It is asking both to remember what hatred did to us once. That is why it stays with you. Read the full review.