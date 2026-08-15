Batwara 1947 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol’s film fails to beat Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, even falls behind his 2025 hit…

Sunny Deol’s latest release sees a slow start at the ticket counters, with its opening-day numbers drawing comparisons with other recent Hindi films.

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Sunny Deol’s film lags behind Awarapan 2 (PC: Twitter)

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947 has made a moderate start at the box office with its first-day numbers coming in below expectations. The film opened in cinemas on August 14 and faced direct competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which also arrived in theatres on the same day. The clash put both films in a direct race for audiences during a busy holiday period. While Batwara 1947 brings together a popular lead pair and a period drama rooted in the Partition era, Awarapan 2 had already generated strong interest among fans of the original film. The Independence Day weekend allows Batwara 1947 to improve its collections through higher footfall. However, its opening-day performance has left it behind both Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s own 2025 release Jaat.

Batwara 1947 day 1 box office collection

As per Sacnilk estimates, Batwara 1947 collected Rs 5.75 crore nett in India on its opening day across 8,721 shows. Its estimated India gross stood at Rs 6.84 crore. The film also earned around Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets. This takes its estimated worldwide gross for Day 1 to approximately Rs 8.34 crore. Batwara 1947 recorded an overall occupancy of 15.42 per cent in India with the strongest audience turnout reported during the night shows.

The film’s opening becomes more significant when compared with the other major releases competing for audiences this weekend. Awarapan 2 had a clear advantage even before release because of its strong advance bookings. The Emraan Hashmi-led sequel went on to collect an estimated Rs 21 crore nett in India on Day 1 according to Sacnilk. That puts its opening well ahead of Batwara 1947.

Batwara 1947 vs Jaat opening day

Sunny Deol’s latest release has also fallen behind his own 2025 film Jaat when their opening-day performances are compared. As per Sacnilk data, Jaat collected Rs 9.50 crore nett in India on its first day. In comparison, Batwara 1947 managed Rs 5.75 crore. The difference is notable because both films feature Sunny Deol in the lead.

Jaat eventually finished its theatrical run with an India net collection of Rs 88.72 crore and a worldwide gross of Rs 118.85 crore. The action drama was directed by Gopichand Malineni and also featured Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in crucial roles.

Cast and comeback factor for Preity Zinta

Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and brings Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta together on screen. The film also marks Zinta’s return to movies after an eight-year gap. The supporting cast includes Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir.

Can the Independence Day weekend change the picture?

The first-day numbers do not necessarily decide Batwara 1947’s final theatrical run. The film now has the advantage of the Independence Day holiday and the extended weekend which could bring more audiences to theatres. A rise in footfall over the next few days would give the Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer a chance to improve its overall performance.

Much will depend on audience word of mouth and how well the film holds after its opening day. If the response remains steady and shows see better occupancy over Saturday and Sunday, Batwara 1947 could gain some momentum and narrow the gap with Awarapan 2, the much-awaited sequel that finally arrived in theatres after years of anticipation.