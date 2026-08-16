Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol’s partition film sees 135% jump, earns Rs…

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol's film recorded an overall occupancy of 35.37% in India on Saturday, August 15. Evening shows saw the highest footfall. Here's how much the movie has earned till now.

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Shabana Azmi and Sunny Deol in Batwara 1947 (PC-YouTube)

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 showed a noticeable improvement in its box office performance on Saturday. After opening with modest numbers on Friday, the period drama saw a strong jump on its second day despite competition from Awarapan 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2

The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial recorded a 134.8% jump on Saturday compared to its opening-day collection. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13.50 crore net in India on Day 2, with the collection coming from 8,071 shows across the country. The growth on Saturday has given the Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer a much-needed boost after its relatively slow start.

With the Day 2 earnings added, Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 19.25 crore net in India so far. The film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 22.91 crore. In overseas markets, the film earned around Rs 2 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 3.50 crore. The film has now recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 26.41 crore.

Batwara 1947’s Day 2 Occupancy

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 35.37% in India on Saturday, August 15. Evening shows saw the highest footfall, suggesting that the film picked up momentum as the day progressed. The Sunny Deol starrer released alongside Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, leading to a major box office clash. So far, Awarapan 2 has emerged ahead of Batwara 1947 in the battle for audience attention.

The film is also competing with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has already turned into a major blockbuster in India. The superhero film had reportedly crossed Rs 557 crore in India by August 15, 2026.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 brings Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi together once again after several successful collaborations. The duo has previously worked on films including Ghayal’, Damini and Ghatak. Produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and the division of Punjab.

The partition drama features an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir.