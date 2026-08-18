Batwara 1947 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol-starrer struggles after Monday collection falls sharply, earns Rs…

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi's partition film earns Rs 2 crore, worldwide total reaches Rs 40.20 crore

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Batwara 1947 box office collection (PC - Instagram)

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 is finding it difficult to maintain its momentum at the box office. After a modest opening weekend, the Partition drama witnessed a major drop in collections on its first Monday, August 17. The film, which is competing with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, is now facing a tough test during the weekdays. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 earned Rs 2 crore net in India on Day 4. The film recorded around 11% occupancy across 6,771 shows. This marks a 72.4% drop from its Sunday collection of Rs 7.25 crore.

With this, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 28.50 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 33.95 crore. The film added around Rs 0.75 crore from overseas markets on Monday, taking its overseas gross to Rs 6.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 40.20 crore.

The sharp Monday fall could be a concern for the film, as weekday collections often indicate whether a movie can sustain its theatrical run after the opening weekend. So far, Batwara 1947 has struggled to convert the interest around its cast and Partition-based story into strong box office numbers.

Awarapan 2 widens the gap

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 continues to perform much better at the box office. While Batwara 1947 collected Rs 2 crore on its first Monday, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 9.25 crore net on the same day. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer therefore collected more than four times Batwara 1947’s Monday earnings, giving it a clear advantage in the box office race.

Batwara 1947 features a strong ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. Despite favourable reviews, the film has not seen a similar response in terms of theatrical footfalls.

What is Batwara 1947 about?

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. The story follows Sikandar Mirza, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan with his family. His life becomes complicated when he discovers that a Hindu woman is living upstairs and refuses to leave. As tensions rise, Sikandar finds himself caught between protecting the woman and keeping his family safe.