Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 5: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta film sees slight growth, inches closer to Rs…

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 5: Batwara 1947 has completed five days at the box office. The Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India, but its overall run remains modest.

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Batwara 1947 box office collection day 5 (PC: IMDb)

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 had a lot going for it before its theatrical release. The film brought together the actor with director Rajkumar Santoshi once again and also marked Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen. Released on August 14, 2026, (Independence Day weekend), the Partition drama had the perfect holiday window to attract audiences. However, its box office journey has been somewhat uneven so far. After a modest opening, the film received a boost over the weekend but saw a considerable drop once the holidays were over. Now, as the film enters its first Tuesday, all eyes are on whether it can maintain enough momentum to stay in theatres for the coming weeks. Here’s a detailed look at Batwara 1947 box office performance for Day 5:

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 earned around Rs 2.25 crore on Day 5 in India. The film saw a 12.5% jump compared with its Day 4 collection, taking its total India net collection to Rs 30 crore after five days.

The film opened at Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1 before getting a significant boost on Saturday. It earned Rs 13.50 crore on Day 2, taking advantage of the Independence Day holiday. However, the numbers dropped on Sunday and Monday, with the film adding Rs 7.25 crore and Rs 3.10 crore respectively, according to Sacnilk report.

Crossing Rs 30 crore in five days is a decent milestone, but the film still has a long way to go considering its reported budget. Trade reports suggest that the movie has recovered only around 24% of its production cost so far.

Batwara 1947 worldwide box office collection Day 5

The worldwide numbers have also been steady rather than a big blockbuster. Batwara 1947 has earned Rs 43.29 crore worldwide by the end of Day 5, including Rs 36.54 crore from India gross and Rs 6.75 crore from overseas markets, according to Sacnilk.

With the film continuing its theatrical run, the worldwide total is expected to move past the Rs 30 crore mark as well. However, Batwara 1947 is facing strong competition from Awarapan 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both of which have been attracting considerable attention at the box office.

Batwara 1947 day-wise box office collection

Take a look at Batwara 1947 day-wise box office collection (India net)

Day 1: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 3: Rs 7.25 crore

Day 4: Rs 2 crore

Day 5: Rs 2.25 crore

Total: Rs 30.75 crore

Can Batwara 1947 recover in the coming days?

The coming weekend will be important for Batwara 1947. The film has already benefited from the Independence Day holiday, so it now needs a stronger word-of-mouth response to bring more viewers into cinemas.

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi’s performance has received appreciation, while the film’s Partition setting and emotional story have also found earned a lot of praise from the audience. But, if the collections remain around the current level, the film could struggle to make a major impact at the box office.