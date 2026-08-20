Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 6: Sunny Deol’s partition film sees 37% drop, struggles to hold ground

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 6: Batwara 1947 has completed six days at the box office, but the Sunny Deol starrer is finding it difficult to maintain the momentum it had during the Independence Day weekend.

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Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 6 (PC: IMDb)

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 released in theatres with plenty of expectations. The Partition drama brought together a strong cast, Rajkumar Santoshi in the director’s chair and Aamir Khan as producer. However, the film’s box office journey has not gone as smoothly as hoped. After getting a boost from the Independence Day holiday and weekend, the collections have slowed considerably during the weekdays. Now, as the film completes six days in theatres, the latest numbers suggest that it has a long way to go before it can turn its theatrical run around. Here’s a detailed look at Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 6:

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 6

Batwara 1947 recorded another low collection on Day 6. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 1.40 crore on Wednesday (Day 6), which suggests a 37.8% drop. By the end of six days, Batwara 1947 total India net collection reached Rs 32.15 crore and total India gross collections to Rs 38.17 crore.

The sharp weekday drop is a concern for the film, especially after the strong boost it received during the holiday period. With the first week nearing its end, the upcoming weekend will be important if the film hopes to add some momentum to its overall collection.

Batwara 1947 worldwide box office collection Day 6

Batwara 1947‘s worldwide performance has also remained modest compared with the expectations surrounding its release. Batwara 1947 had reached around Rs 45.42 crore worldwide so far, according to Sacnilk.

The film has been competing directly with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which released during the same Independence Day period. While Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has raced past the Rs 100 crore mark in India, Batwara 1947 has struggled to keep pace.

The difference in performance has become increasingly visible as both films move through their first week. For Batwara 1947, a stronger second weekend could now be very crucial.

Can Batwara 1947 recover at the box office?

Batwara 1947 still has the weekend ahead, but the weekday numbers have made the road ahead difficult. The Independence Day boost helped Batwara 1947 post respectable numbers initially, but sustaining that audience has proved challenging.

The Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi starrer will now need a major rise in box office numbers over the coming days to improve its overall theatrical run. With competition from other releases and a sharp weekday decline already visible, the second weekend could determine just how far the film can go.

For now, Batwara 1947 remains well below the pace expected from a major Sunny Deol-led period drama, and its box office journey continues to battle.