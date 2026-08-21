Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 7: Preity Zinta-Sunny Deol film fails to hold momentum, first week ends at Rs…

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 7: Batwara 1947 has completed its first week at the box office, but Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Partition drama has struggled to maintain its opening weekend momentum. Here’s where the film stands after seven days.

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Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 7 (PC: IMDb)

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947 arrived in theatres with plenty of expectations, especially with the Independence Day weekend giving the film a promising release window. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial did manage to see a noticeable jump during the holiday period, but the real test began once the long weekend ended. The film has faced a steady slowdown through the weekdays. Now, as Batwara 1947 completes seven days in theatres, its first-week numbers give a clear picture of where the film currently stands. Take a look at Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 7.

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 7

Batwara 1947 earned Rs 1.35 crore on Day 7 at the office box representing 10% drop. The film has collected around Rs 33.60 crore net in India after seven days, according to Sacnilk. The film earned Rs 5.75 crore on its opening day before getting a major boost on Saturday, when it collected Rs 13.50 crore. It then made Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday.

However, the numbers dropped sharply once the extended weekend came to an end. The film earned around Rs 2 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.50 crore on Wednesday. The seventh-day collection remained on the lower side, taking the first-week total to Rs 33.60 crore.

The weekday trend is clearly a concern for the film. While the Independence Day holiday helped it record a strong second day, Batwara 1947 has not been able to maintain that momentum. The film is also facing strong competition from Awarapan 2, which has dominated the box office during the same period.

Batwara 1947 worldwide box office collection Day 7

On the worldwide front, Batwara 1947 is nearing the Rs 48 crore mark after completing its first week. The worldwide figure includes its India gross as well as earnings from overseas markets.

Batwara 1947 India gross collections: Rs 39.87 crore

Batwara 1947 total India net collections: Rs 33.60 crore

Batwara 1947 worldwide collections: Rs 47.62 crore

Batwara 1947 overseas collection: Rs 7.75 crore

The number is considerably below what would have been expected from a big Independence Day release starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Khushi Hajare which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and produced by Aamir Khan.

Can Batwara 1947 recover in its second week?

The second weekend will be crucial for Batwara 1947. The film needs a noticeable jump in collections if it is to improve its theatrical run after a slow first week.

For now, the film is inching towards the Rs 35 crore mark in India, but the weekday trend suggests that reaching the milestone may take some time. With more competition arriving in cinemas, the upcoming weekend will determine whether Batwara 1947 can find a fresh audience or continues its downward box office trend.