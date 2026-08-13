Batwara 1947 FIRST review: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta period drama earns praise – ‘Deeply moving’

The upcoming Partition drama has received an early response from filmmaker and producer Ramesh Taurani ahead of its theatrical release on August 14.

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Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta film strikes an emotional chord (PC: Twitter)

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947 is heading towards its theatrical release with early praise coming in from the film industry. Starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi, the Partition drama is scheduled to reach cinemas on August 14, 2026. The film has already generated interest with its trailer and its subject rooted in one of the most painful periods of Indian history. Ahead of its release, producer Ramesh Taurani watched the film and shared a strongly positive first reaction. His comments have added to the curiosity around Santoshi’s latest project.

Ramesh Taurani praises Batwara 1947

After watching the film Taurani described Batwara 1947 as a sensitive and deeply moving story that places humanity at its centre. He praised the film for showing the strength of people during one of the darkest periods in history and said its message about compassion makes it worth watching from the first day.

Taurani also highlighted the emotional effect of the film. In his review he called it a story that celebrates humanity and resilience while reminding viewers about the importance of compassion during difficult times. He ended his reaction by describing the film as beautifully made and carrying a powerful message.

Sunny Deol’s performance gets special mention

Sunny Deol has received particular praise from Taurani for his performance. The producer described the actor’s work as terrific and deeply impactful suggesting that his portrayal is one of the film’s major strengths.

Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal also received praise. Taurani called their performances exceptional in their respective roles and appreciated the way the cast has contributed to the emotional weight of the story.

Rajkumar Santoshi’s direction praised

Taurani also congratulated Rajkumar Santoshi for the way he has handled the story. He said Santoshi has once again managed to tell a story that can strike an emotional chord with viewers. The filmmaker’s ability to bring emotion and humanity into his stories was also praised. With Batwara 1947 dealing with Partition the director has taken on a subject that carries considerable historical and emotional weight.

See Ramesh Taurani’s review of Batwara 1947 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RS Taurani (@rameshtaurani)

Aamir Khan Productions backs the film

Taurani also congratulated Aparna Purohit and Aamir Khan Productions for backing the project. His response described the film as a production with a strong message and urged audiences to watch it. The film’s ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh and Ali Fazal in crucial roles. It arrives in cinemas on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend in a tight clash with Emraan Hashmi’s most-awaited Awarapan 2, helmed by Nitin Kakkar.