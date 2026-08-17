Batwara 1947: Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta starrer, calls it ‘simply brilliant’, lauds Aamir Khan for backing the project

Hema Malini has expressed her appreciation for Batwara 1947 after watching the Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer. She also praised Aamir Khan for supporting a film that carries a message of peace and unity.

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Hema Malini showers praise on Batwara 1947 (PC: Twitter)

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947 has received words of appreciation from legendary Hema Malini. After watching the Partition drama, Hema Malini praised the film for its emotional impact and its message of humanity and harmony. She also highlighted the performances and direction while extending special praise to Aamir Khan for backing the project. Her reaction comes as the film continues its theatrical run after releasing during the Independence Day weekend. Rather than focusing only on the period setting, Hema Malini drew attention to the larger message of the film and its call for people to choose kindness over hatred.

Hema Malini calls Batwara 1947 ‘simply brilliant’

Hema Malini shared her reaction after watching Batwara 1947 and described the film as “Simply brilliant”. She said the story carries a message that she believes is particularly important in the current times. She wrote, “I watched the movie ‘Batwara’ yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today. It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate.” Her review focused strongly on the film’s themes of compassion and togetherness.

Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi earn praise

Hema Malini also appreciated the performances in the film. She specifically mentioned Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi while praising director Rajkumar Santoshi. She wrote, “Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta.” Her comments also acknowledged Karan Deol and Preity Zinta for their work in the film.

Hema Malini praises Aamir Khan

Hema Malini also congratulated Aamir Khan for producing the film. She described Batwara 1947 as a timeless project and praised its central message. “Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour,” she wrote.

The praise comes at a time when the film is attempting to connect with audiences through its emotional take on Partition and its emphasis on humanity.

I watched the movie “Batwara” yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today. It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change… pic.twitter.com/vR12C4ObjA — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 17, 2026

Hema Malini on her bond with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Hema Malini has previously spoken about her relationship with Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. She has dismissed assumptions that there is a distance between members of the family. She said, “They are very sweet. Sunny is very nice. Bobby is very good. We are all always together. We don’t do any publicity but internally we are all good. We are all united. We are a very happy family.” She also recalled Dharmendra’s advice about keeping the family together and spending time with children.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947, originally titled Lahore 1947, is a 2026 historical drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Set during Partition, it follows Sikandar Mirza and his family as they move to Lahore and protect an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave her home.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. According to Sacnilk tracking, it has earned around Rs 27.47 crore net in India and Rs 38.25 crore worldwide by Day 4.