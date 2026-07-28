Batwara 1947: Shabana Azmi revisits chilling kurta-tearing scene, recalls Sunny Deol’s comforting gesture -Watch

Shabana Azmi opens up about a difficult sequence from Batwara 1947 and reveals how Sunny Deol’s thoughtful gesture helped ease the emotional intensity of the scene.

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Shabana Azmi opens up about intense kurta-tearing scene (PC: Instagram)

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi became emotional while sharing her experience of filming one of the most challenging scenes of her career in Batwara 1947. At the trailer launch event, the actor opened up about the intense sequence and revealed how her co-star Sunny Deol supported her during the difficult shoot. The upcoming Partition drama has already created interest among audiences for its emotional storyline and powerful performances. Shabana’s heartfelt words about Sunny’s gesture have added another layer to the film’s conversation, highlighting the bond and trust between the two actors.

Shabana Azmi recalls an emotionally challenging scene

During the trailer launch of Batwara 1947, Shabana Azmi spoke about a scene that deeply affected her on a personal level. She explained that the sequence was not only demanding as an actor but also emotionally difficult as a human being.

Talking about the scene, Shabana said, “There is a scene in the film which, personally, as a human being, made me feel very humiliated and very stripped of any dignity. You see a glimpse of it in the trailer, where the villain drags me and tears my kurta. At that moment, I don’t think I have ever felt so vulnerable and exposed as I did as a human being.”

The actor revealed that the scene required her to reach a very vulnerable emotional space. She became emotional while remembering what happened after the filming was completed.

Sunny Deol’s comforting gesture left Shabana Azmi emotional

Shabana shared that Sunny Deol’s reaction after the scene helped her regain strength. She recalled how Sunny came forward and placed a dupatta over her after the intense sequence.

She said, “When Sunny came and put that dupatta on me, in that moment he was not just my co-actor. He became my son, he became my protector.” Holding back tears, she added, “I hugged him with every iota of my being and said, ‘Thank God he’s there to save me.'”

According to Shabana, the support she received from Sunny helped her perform the scene with complete honesty. She praised her co-star for creating a sense of comfort during such an emotionally heavy moment. She further said, “If, after 50 years as an actor, I can feel a moment so truthfully because of my co-actor, it is bound to translate on screen. I want to say thank you to you, Sunny, because of that.”

Watch viral video of Shabana Azmi here

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Shabana Azmi calls Batwara 1947 a meaningful film

While discussing the film, Shabana described Batwara 1947 as a story that holds importance in today’s time. She said the film has been made with honesty and is based on real emotions and facts. The actor expressed hope that audiences connect with the message of the film and understand the human side of Partition beyond the tragedy and violence.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film has music composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics have been written by Javed Akhtar. The Partition drama is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, a day before Independence Day.