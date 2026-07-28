Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol gets emotional as Rajkumar Santoshi recalls Dharmendra’s reaction to the film ‘Aankh mein aansu…’

A heartfelt moment from the Batwara 1947 event has gone viral after Rajkumar Santoshi recalled Dharmendra's response to the film, prompting an emotional reaction from Sunny Deol.

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Rajkumar Santoshi recalls Dharmendra’s praise for Batwara 1947 (PC: Twitter)

The trailer launch of Batwara 1947 turned into an emotional evening as the cast and makers came together to unveil the much-awaited glimpse of the Partition drama. While the trailer impressed audiences with its powerful visuals and emotional storytelling, one heartfelt moment from the event stole everyone’s attention. Director Rajkumar Santoshi remembered “He-Man of Bollywood” Dharmendra and shared how deeply the veteran star was moved after watching the film. His words left Sunny Deol emotional, making it one of the most touching moments from the launch event.

Rajkumar Santoshi remembers Dharmendra’s emotional response

During the trailer launch, Rajkumar Santoshi spoke about the special bond Dharmendra shared with Batwara 1947. The filmmaker revealed that the veteran actor had watched the film before his passing and was deeply touched by its story and performances.

Addressing the audience in Hindi, Rajkumar said, “Dharam ji ki blessing bahut hai iss film ke andar. Narration suna tha and he was very emotional. Aankh mein aansu aa gaye, bahut aashirwad diya aur Dharam ji ki mere khyaal se last film joh unhone dekhi woh bhi Batwara hai. Tabhi unhone bola tha ki picture bahut chalegi bahut achcha kaam kiya aap logon ne unka aashirwad hai toh I am grateful and I thank Dharam ji today here.”

Sunny Deol could not hold back his emotions

As Rajkumar Santoshi shared Dharmendra’s reaction, Sunny Deol became visibly emotional. The actor was seen wiping away tears while listening to the filmmaker speak about his father’s encouragement and blessings for the project. The heartfelt tribute reminded everyone of the close relationship shared by Rajkumar Santoshi and Dharmendra over the years. For Sunny, hearing his father’s words once again became an unforgettable moment during the event.

See viral video of Sunny Deol here

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Shabana Azmi shares a heartwarming memory

The emotional moments continued when Shabana Azmi spoke about working with the Deol family. She shared that her last theatrical release was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Dharmendra and now she is returning to the big screen alongside Sunny Deol and Karan Deol.

Sharing the lighter side of the evening, Shabana joked, “My last film to release in theatres was with Dharam ji, and now my next film is with Sunny and Karan. Now I can work with Abhay too. You all should ask Bobby to get ready as well.” Her comment brought smiles and laughter among the audience after the emotional tribute.

Dharmendra’s lasting legacy

Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence following age-related health issues. Fondly known as the “He-Man of Indian cinema,” his passing marked the end of an era and prompted heartfelt tributes from across the film industry. His blessings for Batwara 1947 continue to hold a special place for the cast and makers, making the film even more meaningful for everyone involved.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition and follows families whose lives are changed forever by violence, displacement and communal unrest. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2026.