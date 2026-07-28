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  • Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol stands as shield for Shabana Azmi amid horrors of Partition, showcases powerful tale of humanity- Watch

Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol stands as shield for Shabana Azmi amid horrors of Partition, showcases powerful tale of humanity- Watch

The trailer of Batwara 1947 introduces a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of Partition, with Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi at the centre of a story about courage and compassion.

Written by: Ayush Srivastava
Published: July 28, 2026, 3:00 PM IST
Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol stands as shield for Shabana Azmi amid horrors of Partition, showcases powerful tale of humanity- Watch
Sunny Deol becomes Shabana Azmi's protector amid Partition violence (PC: Twitter)

The trailer for Batwara 1947 has been officially released by Aamir Khan Productions, offering a powerful glimpse into the horrors of Partition and the emotional struggles people faced during one of history’s most painful chapters. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in a moving tale of humanity, courage and compassion amid violence and separation.

See official trailer of Batwara 1947 here

Read more: Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol chooses courage amid India-Pak partition

*This copy is getting updated.*

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About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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