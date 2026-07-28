Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol stands as shield for Shabana Azmi amid horrors of Partition, showcases powerful tale of humanity- Watch

The trailer for Batwara 1947 has been officially released by Aamir Khan Productions, offering a powerful glimpse into the horrors of Partition and the emotional struggles people faced during one of history’s most painful chapters. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in a moving tale of humanity, courage and compassion amid violence and separation.
*This copy is getting updated.*
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