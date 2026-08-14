Batwara 1947 Twitter review: Rajkumar Santoshi’s partition film starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta leaves netizens emotional, ‘Climax is soo…’

Batwara 1947 has arrived with a powerful story set during one of the most painful chapters in Indian history. Here’s what early viewers and social media users are saying about Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s latest film.

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Batwara 1947 Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

Batwara 1947 has finally been released on the big screen, bringing Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta together once again in a story set against the backdrop of the Partition. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film has been one of the more anticipated releases of the Independence Day weekend. With a strong ensemble cast and a story rooted in a difficult chapter of history, there was plenty of curiosity around how the film would connect with audiences. The film has already started getting attention from viewers and industry members, with early reactions highlighting the performances and emotional weight of the story. Sunny Deol, in particular, appears to be one of the biggest talking points, while Preity Zinta’s return to Hindi cinema has also added to the interest. Take a look at Batwara 1947 Twitter reactions below:

Batwara 1947 Twitter reactions

Early social media reactions to Batwara 1947 have been largely positive. Viewers have praised the film for its emotional approach to the Partition story, while Sunny Deol’s performance has received particular appreciation.

Some early reactions describe the film as moving and powerful, with audiences highlighting the way it brings the human side of Partition to the forefront. Preity Zinta has also been receiving praise for her screen presence, while Shabana Azmi’s performance has emerged as another talking point among early viewers. One of the early X user tweet reads, “First 20 Minutes and It’s too Emotional, Nailed it #Batwara1947 #SunnyDeol”, another wrote, “#Batwara provides the healing touch. I don’t think Sunny Deol has ever played a more heroic character in his entire career”, another user shared, “What a powerful cinematic experience!!”, another X user wrote, “Batwara lives up to massive expectations. Has it all: drama, emotions, action.”

Check reactions for Batwara 1947

#Batwara1947 — Just Watched & Here’s My Review! One-Line Verdict: SUPERHIT

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ — 4/5 What a powerful cinematic experience! Santoshi & Sunny Deol’s combination is simply outstanding — their collaboration delivers the perfect mix of emotion, intensity and mass… pic.twitter.com/LmyLEWPIaI — Dr. Sandeep Dangi (@Sandeep84301587) August 13, 2026

#Batwara1947 — Just Watched & Here’s My Review! One-Line Verdict: SUPERHIT

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ — 4/5 What a powerful cinematic experience! Santoshi & Sunny Deol’s combination is simply outstanding — their collaboration delivers the perfect mix of emotion, intensity and mass… pic.twitter.com/LmyLEWPIaI — Dr. Sandeep Dangi (@Sandeep84301587) August 13, 2026

#Batwara1947 REVIEW BLOCKBUSTER.#SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance. Batwara lives up to massive expectations. Has it all : drama, emotions, action Karan deol does very well and so do preity zinta & shabana azmi. Verdict – watch this , Skip #Awarapan2 pic.twitter.com/AX2e8g9U1S — Aamir 2100cr SRK 1100cr (@Rancho119) August 13, 2026

#Batwara1947 first half

Powerfull Specially after the announcement Of partition the railway station sequence Gearing up for the next half Till now it’s 5 star ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#sunnydeol — Actor Prateek Saahu (@PrateekSahu25) August 14, 2026

Shabana Azmi will be the talk of the town after release.

What naseer sahab did in Main vapas aaunga, shabana mam has outdone him convincingly with this performance. The competition starts from day 2, game on #Batwara1947 movie will move every single being to tears. — Syed (@aamirsspk) August 13, 2026

First 20 Minutes and It’s too Emotional, Nailed it #Batwara1947 #SunnyDeol — VK Reviews ✍ (@VishuKhatter) August 14, 2026

PURE MASSSSSSS Legacy Of Sunny & Santoshi The Next Trailer Cut For Theatres Across India For #Batwara1947 Is Going To Be GOOSEBUMPS Here’s A Glimpse Theatre Reaction… Get Ready….Loading Soon Courtesy @AKPPL_Official #SunnyDeol #RajkumarSantoshi pic.twitter.com/oUmy7Q1vci — Bollywood Legacy Channel (@LegacyChannel_) July 30, 2026

At a time when blockbusters are spreading hatred , #Batwara provides the healing touch. I don’t think Sunny Deol has ever played a more heroic character in his entire career. And yes it gets 5 stars . This is what cinema was always meant to be. — Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) August 11, 2026

Film producer Ramesh Taurani also shared his review on Instagram and wrote, “Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RS Taurani (@rameshtaurani)

The film’s subject has also led to conversations online about the emotional impact of Partition and the way cinema continues to revisit stories from that period. Rather than simply focusing on the historical event, the film explores the lives and struggles of people caught in the middle of a rapidly changing world.

Batwara 1947 cast

Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol in the lead role as Sikander Mirza, with Preity Zinta playing his wife, Hamida Mirza. The film also stars veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in major roles.

The film marks another collaboration between Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi. The two have previously worked together on films such as Ghayal, Damini, andGhatak, making their reunion one of the major talking points around the project.

Preity Zinta’s return has also created nostalgia among Bollywood fans. The actress has been away from mainstream Hindi cinema for several years, making her pairing with Sunny Deol another reason audiences were looking forward to the film.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 is a historical drama set during the Partition of India. According to IMDb, “During India’s Partition, families face chaos and heartbreak as their lives are shattered. Amid violence and upheaval, they rely on courage, compassion, and resilience to survive in a world divided by fear.”

The film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya Nai and follows a family caught amid the upheaval and uncertainty of 1947. The film was earlier known as Lahore 1947 before being renamed Batwara 1947.

Batwara 1947 is set for a box-office clash with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s Awarapan 2. Both films are releasing around the Independence Day weekend, setting up an interesting battle for audiences. While Batwara 1947 brings a period drama led by Sunny Deol, Awarapan 2 marks Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit. The clash is expected to make the long weekend even more competitive at the box office.