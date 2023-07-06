Home

Entertainment

Bawaal Creates The Right Kind of Excitement With Teaser, Holocaust Reference or Not! – Check Tweets

Bawaal Creates The Right Kind of Excitement With Teaser, Holocaust Reference or Not! – Check Tweets

The teaser of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal is out and it has created all sorts of frenzy online, especially that one scene which carries a reference to the Holocaust.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a teaser from Bawaal (Photo: YouTube Screenshot)

Bawaal Teaser: The teaser of Bawaal left the audience with many questions. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, the film looked like a tragic story of love and longing. And that’s the exact impact that Bawaal has left on the hearts of the audience. Janhvi and Varun have teamed up for the first time on-screen and while on the surface, this looks like a clean, simple story of relationships, the teaser explores the whole complexity of emotions.

Trending Now

The teaser of Bawaal has captivated the minds and hearts of the audience with its mysterious appeal. The fans have taken to Twitter express to their excitement and expectations with Bawaal. There are reports about the filmmakers including a reference to the Holocaust incident that shook a part of the world during World War II. However, a section of the audience believes that if at all the Holocaust part exists in the story, Nitesh Tiwari would have treated the subject with the utmost sensitivity. One user wrote on Twitter: “People need to watch #Bawaal before jumping to conclusions about the Holocaust scene. I am sure those involved with the movie are aware of the sensitivity of the topic & will not treat it in a disrespectful manner (sic).” Another said, “everything about the teaser looks promising & hiding more than telling especially that holocaust scene was so intriguing.i didn’t expected it to be this good tbh but the only drawback of #Bawaal is that they’re dumping it on OTT man will never forgive

@NGEMovies for this decision (sic).”

You may like to read

Can Any #VarunDhawan fan tell me what ‘s the holocaust &Ww2 angle in #Bawaal since the movie appears to be set up in modern times ,this one looks so interesting and unique .#BawaalOnPrime #VarunDhawan #BawaalTeaser — Viraj (@viraj33309) July 5, 2023

#Bawaal teaser exceeded my expectations. I was not expecting it to be this good. It’s definitely different than anything I’ve seen. The Holocaust scene at the end is quite intriguing. @Varun_dvn my man, I love you. Let’s see where this goes. A win imo. — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) July 5, 2023

#Bawaal teaser exceeded my expectations. I was not expecting it to be this good. It’s definitely different than anything I’ve seen. The Holocaust scene at the end is quite intriguing. @Varun_dvn my man, I love you. Let’s see where this goes. A win imo. — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) July 5, 2023

People need to watch #Bawaal before jumping to conclusions about the Holocaust scene. I am sure those involved with the movie are aware about the sensitivity of the topic & will not treat it in a disrespectful manner. — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) July 5, 2023

The #VarunDhawan–#JahnviKapoor project looks enthralling however what interests me even more is a question that I had in my mind after the #Bawaal Teaser ended. Is the #NiteshTiwari directorial about the #Holocaust? The beginning of the Teaser was just a bait! pic.twitter.com/JKRywIp45a — ~पार्थ (@iparthg21) July 5, 2023

#varundhawan #janhvikapoor.. Literally you guys just nailed it.. From love anger heartbreak chemistry to holocaust scene.. And vd x arijit always win.. ” tum pyarr karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyarr krte “..

That freaking 💗✨#bawaal pic.twitter.com/oT3FDURBXR — EKTA (@vd_ke_varuniacs) July 5, 2023

everything about the teaser looks promising & hiding more than telling specially that holocaust scene was so intriguing.i didn’t expected it to be this good tbh but the only drawback of #Bawaal is that they’re dumping it on OTT man will never forgive @NGEMovies for this decision. pic.twitter.com/1d4kq4OU19 — diyaaa. (@varundvnshades) July 5, 2023

Redefining the essence of boundless love, in the romantic film Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. The teaser of the film has surely left some eyebrows raised and jaws dropped. And the trailer is now expected to look even more entertaining.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21. Your thoughts on the teaser?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES