Bawaal Teaser: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Show Love Never Comes Easy in Romantic Drama, Watch

Bawaal gave a window to the endearing and budding romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover love in this etching and timeless romantic ballad. Watch the teaser.

Bawaal Teaser: Finally, the teaser of the much anticipated romantic drama Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is here. Taking to Instagram, Prime Video treated fans with a glimpse of their upcoming movie and captioned the post, “love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal! produced by #SajidNadiadwala and Directed by @niteshtiwari22. #BawaalOnPrime, July 21.”

Transcending each moment with the serenade – Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, composed by Mithoon, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, the teaser of ‘Bawaal’ gave a window to the endearing and budding romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover love in this etching and timeless romantic ballad.

As soon as the teaser was released, Varun and Janhvi’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “I’m stunned and speechless, like what did I just see.” Another wrote, “This Film deserves a theatrical release. Wrong choice of films to be released on OTT.” “Goosebumps!! What a teaser,” another commented.

The fans also praised the chemistry of Varun and Janhvi.

On Tuesday, Varun shared a BTS picture featuring Janhvi from the movie along with the teaser announcement. In the picture, Varun and Janhvi can be seen posing against a picturesque backdrop.

The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Paired on-screen for the first time, Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. But love is never easy, and has to passage through a war of its own! Shot in India and multiple international locales, Bawaal has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement, “I am so proud of Bawaal, a film that I believe will forever be one of my most special and memorable projects. From the beginning, we believed that Bawaal would be truly appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed by audiences all over the world, and partnering with Prime Video enables us to reach every corner, through a global streaming premiere. Working with a visionary like Nitesh, and talented actors like Varun and Janhvi, makes the job of a producer that much easier, as we’ve managed to supersede our own ambitions for the film. Come July 21, the audience will witness a love story that will be remembered for the ages.”

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India, said, “Catering to the global audience, at Prime Video we’re determined to give customers the best content by augmenting our slate with unparalleled titles across genres, languages and formats. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring to our customers in more than 200 countries and territories, an unconventional love story in the form of Bawaal that goes beyond the confines of borders, languages, or a period in time. A powerhouse collaboration between the critically acclaimed combination of Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with the much-celebrated filmmaker – Sajid Nadiadwala, along with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair is assured to give the audience a romantic tale they’d never forget when it premieres day-and-date, on Prime Video on July 21.”

Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories from July 21

