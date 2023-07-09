Home

Bawaal Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan Says, ‘The Film is About Truth And Human Insecurities’

Bawaal Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan stated that his film with Nitesh Tiwari deals with human insecurities.

Bawaal Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal trailer was unveiled at the Queen Elizabeth 2 hotel (a floating Hotel in Dubai located at Port Rashid) in Dubai. Varun, Janhvi, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala flew to UAE (United Arab Emirates) for the trailer launch event. The movie had already created a lot of buzz with its intriguing teaser. Eagle-eye netizens were amazed to see the holocaust reference in a story that initially looked like a rom-com. There was curiosity among cinephiles regarding how such a sensitive subject matter was dealt with in a smile boy-meets-girl love story.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL TRAILER OF BAWAAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

VARUN DHAWAN SAYS BAWAAL DEALS WITH HUMAN INSECURITIES

The trailer showcases the parallels drawn between human beings in the present times and a dictator like Hitler. Janhvi’s character Nisha tells Varun’s Ajay Dixit that, “We are no different from Hitler as all of us aren’t content with what we have.” When Nitesh Tiwari was quizzed among all the dictators why did he choose only Hitler, the director said, “a film that talks about events from World War 2 cannot be made without mentioning Hitler.” Varun also shared his excitement on being part of the project and opined, “This film (Bawaal) is about the truth. Aapko zindagi mein kya chahiye, aapke insecurities (it’s all about what you want from life and your insecurities)…. This film is something you will recommend to your family. I have never been more confident about a film the way I am so sure about Bawaal.” The actor shared the trailer of the movie to be released on Amazon Prime and captioned it as, “pyaar se bawaal tak ka ek safar! 💙”

Bawaal also stars Manoj Pahwa and Mukesh Tiwari in crucial roles. The film releases on July 21, 2023, on Amazon Prime.

