Upcoming Telugu film BB3 (Balayya Babu 3) starring Nandamuri Balakrishna with Boyapati Srinu is a high-octane action film and will be hitting the worldwide theatres on May 28th, 2021. The makers of the film shared a poster on Twitter to announce the release date. A poster has been shared that shows Nandamuri aka Balayya Babu in a stylish avatar wearing a white shirt with pastel pink trousers. The poster reads, “The massive blockbuster combination is back. Roar in theatres May 28th.” However, there is a clash on the same day as Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Khiladi will also release on May 28. Also Read - Krack Box Office Collection Day 5: Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster Film Crosses Rs 31 crore in Telugu States



In BB3, Sayyeshaa Saigal will romance Balakrishna. She was replaced by Jabalpur bombshell Pragya Jaiswal due to unknown reasons. Also, Naveen Chandra has been roped in for a pivotal role. Bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, the music of the film is composed by SS Thaman with C Ram Prasad as the cinematographer and M Ratnam as the dialogue writer. The duo of Ram & Lakshman will choreograph the action sequences

Ravi Teja, on the other hand, announced his film Khiladi’s date on January 30, 2021. The makers of Khiladi have zeroed in May 28, 2021, for Khiladi. Sharing the big news, Ravi shared a new poster of the movie wherein the superstar was exuding charm in his all-black attire. While sharing the poster, Ravi wrote, “Let’s play from 28th May in cinemas. #Khiladi”. Helmed by Ramesh Verma, the movie will also star Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in key roles.

Are you ready for a box office fight?