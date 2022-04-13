Beast Twitter Review: Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Beast has hit the screens today, April 13. Fans and celebrities who are a true moviegoers, flocked to the theatres to catch the first day first show of Beast. They have already started sharing reviews on Twitter and a few have shared their experience after the first half. The hijack drama also starring Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley, has hit the right chord with the audiences and is receiving a tremendous response. However, a few fans are disappointed by makers as Pooja Hegde is a mere supporting actor in the movie. She was only seen in Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo song. Fans have also called out the director for giving ‘bad direction’.Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence on Entering Politics: 'If They Want me to be Thalaivan...'

Overall, Vijay fans call the film a complete blockbuster package with action, thrilling elements, action, comedy, and romance. Beast revolves around a spy’s crusade to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. Vijay’s 65th film as lead is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Also Read - Beast Review: Thalapathy Vijay's Style Rules Hearts, Makes it 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer' - Check First Review

Take a look at Beast’s mixed reactions here:

Negative reviews on Beast:

Disappointed with the director, a fan wrote, “Nelson disappoints with this film and he uses the same template which he used in kolamavu and doctor making comedians from a gang and take on kidnappers”.

Nelson disappoints with this film and he uses the same template which he used in kolamavu and doctor making comedians from a gang and take on kidnappers

As a huge Vijay sir fan, i am highly disappointed with Nelson, he didnt use Vijay sir full potential as an actor.. thanks @anirudhofficial for saving Vijay sir career again..

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.