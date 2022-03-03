Bedhadak’s First Look: Shanaya Kapoor Makes Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Netizens Say ‘Teeno Ki Shakal Same Hai’

Shanaya Kapoor’s Bedhadak First Look: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced the Bollywood debut of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor with his upcoming home production film Bedhadak. The movie is written and directed by Johar’s long-time collaborator Shashank Khaitan. In a Twitter post, Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions announced the casting of their new film, which also stars upcoming actors Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Karan introduced Shanaya and wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen! @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films”.Also Read - Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Glam Up For Their Saturday Date Night, Khushi Kapoor Joins

The another post with a few more posters read, "We're bringing to you a new era of love – one that's filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak!❤️ Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family – #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor02 & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional @shashankkhaitan."

Have a look at the posters:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Comments started coming in after Karan posted the posters. A user trolled Shanaya and wrote, “Teeno ki shakal ek lag rahi he… Hua kya he hindustan ke yuva ko”. Another wrote, “Ladka lagri hain”.

In the past, Karan Johar has launched a host of newcomers including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others.

Khaitan, who directed the Bollywood launch vehicle of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter titled Dhadak, will also produce Bedhadak via his Mentor Disciple Films.