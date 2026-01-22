Home

Sunny Deol once revealed an emotional scene from Border that was eventually removed. Read what he said inside.

Before Border 2 release, Sunny Deol once recalled Border’s most emotional deleted scene: ‘Jaise mai padhta tha, rona aa jaata tha’

As Border 2 gears up for its grand Republic Day week release, fans and the entire film fraternity are eagerly excited to witness what the sequel to the iconic 1997 blockbuster will bring to the big screen. And amid this anticipation and sky rocket expectation, nostalgia and conversation around ‘Border’ has taken the center stage. Sunny Deol, who portrayed the character of Major Kuldip Singh remains one of the most powerful performances in Indian cinema. While the film is remembered for its iconic dialogues, patriotic fervour and emotional depth, Sunny Deol spoke about the most emotional and heartwarming scenes from the film that never made it to the final cut. Speaking about the same, the actor recalled how even talking about it today makes him emotional.

A Deleted Scene That Still Haunts Sunny Deol

When asked about his favourite scene from ‘Border,’ Sunny Deol spoke about a deeply emotional moment that was eventually removed because the film had become too long.

He shared, “For me they are dead, and I am telling them ki tum log jis duniya me ho, wo Jannat hai, wahaan kahi ladai nahi hoti.” Explaining his emotions, he added, “Wo mai padta tha, jaise abhi rona aa raha hai, waise rona aa jaata tha.” Calling it one of the most beautiful sequences ever written, Sunny said, “Itna pyaara scene tha wo.”

The Emotional Bunker Sequence

Sunny recalled approaching a bunker near a small temple in the scene and seeing firelight inside. He imagined his fallen soldiers sitting around the fire and addressed them in an emotional monologue.

He further revealed his dialogue was “Mai unse baat karta hoon ki tu fikar na kar, mai tere ghar aake teri chhat laga di, mai jaake teri maa nu mil leta hai.”

He further added, “I tell them I will come to their home, fix their roof, and go meet their mother.” The actor revealed how the scene spoke about his eternal bond with his fallen soldier and his promise to take care of his family even after their sacrifice

Why The Scene Was Removed

Sunny revealed that the scene had to be removed because the film had already become too long.

Border’s Legacy And Sunny Deol’s Impact

The first ‘Border’ featured an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Pooja Bhatt and Rakhee Gulzar. Sunny played Major Kuldip Singh and charged Rs 1.2 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in the film industry at that time.

Border 2: The Return To The Battlefield

Border 2 is all set to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026, just ahead of Republic Day. The film features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh and promises to revive the spirit of patriotism that made the first film legendary.

