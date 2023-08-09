Home

Entertainment

Ahead Of Jailer Release, Films That Showcase Rajinikanth’s Star Power

Ahead Of Jailer Release, Films That Showcase Rajinikanth’s Star Power

Rajinikanth's 2010 release Enthiran follows the life of a scientist who builds a humanoid robot. However, things take a turn for the worst when human emotions are programmed into the robot.

Rajinikanth’s Star Power.

Rajinikanth is undoubtedly one of the most bankable stars in both South and Bollywood. Even at the age of 72, he continues to rule the screens with his acting prowess and his charismatic screen presence. Up next, the superstar will lead Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Jailer. With Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi in pivotal roles, the much-awaited drama is slated to reach the cinema halls on August 10. As movie buffs wait with bated breaths to witness Jailer on the big screens, let us turn back the clock and take a look at some of the highest-grossing films of Thalaivar over the years.

Trending Now

2.0

First on the list is S Shankar’s 2.0. The project is an official sequel to the 2010 release Enthiran. The film remains one of the highest-grossing movies of Rajinikanth’s career. 2.0 also saw Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson as the lead. If reports are to be believed, the film garnered a worldwide collection of approximately Rs 800 crore.

Enthiran

Rajinikanth and director S Shankar joined forces back in 2010 for the flick Enthiran. With Thalaivar in a double role, the movie featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the leading lady. Going by reports, Enthiran grossed Rs 290 crore worldwide.

Kabali

Next is Rajinikanth’s 2016 action entertainer Kabali. Made under the direction of Pa Ranjith, the drama also saw Winston Chao, Radhika Apte, and Dhansika in prominent roles. The film reportedly collected a total of Rs 286 across the globe.

Petta

Back in 2019, the superstar worked with director Karthik Subbaraj for the action drama Petta. The film talks about a hostel warden, who decides to take on a corrupt politician and his gangster son. As per trade reports, Petta minted Rs 230 cross in total worldwide.

Darbar

Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss came up with the actioner Darbar in 2020. Although the movie garnered mixed reviews from critics, it managed to earn more than Rs 200 crore worldwide according to trade reports.

Kaala

Thalaivar’s second collaboration with Pa Ranjith was the 2018 outing Kaala. It is believed that the film recorded a worldwide collection of Rs 159 crore.

Lingaa

Director KS Ravikumar’s Lingaa was subjected to a lot of criticism, especially for its climax. Nevertheless, the movie collected Rs 154 crore worldwide.

Now, it remains to be seen if Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer manages to break the box office records of Rajinikanth’s previous hits.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES