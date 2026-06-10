Before Rs 370 Biryani controversy, Salman Khan had warned Pranit More about crossing the line, video surfaces

As debate around Pranit More's viral crowdwork clip continues, social media users have unearthed an earlier interaction with Salman Khan that is now being widely discussed for its relevance to the ongoing controversy.

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Pranit More was warned by Salman Khan (Twitter)

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has been facing intense criticism online following the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy, but as the debate continues, an old video featuring Salman Khan has resurfaced and is attracting fresh attention. The clip dates back to Pranit’s stint on Bigg Boss 19, where Salman had openly spoken to the comedian about the kind of humour he used in his performances. With social media now revisiting that conversation, many users believe the remarks have gained new relevance in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the comedian.

Why is Salman Khan’s old video going viral?

The resurfaced clip comes from a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. During the episode, Salman Khan addressed jokes that Pranit More had previously made about him outside the reality show. When Pranit attempted to move past the issue by saying that old matters should be forgotten, Salman responded by explaining the responsibilities that come with comedy and public commentary.

He pointed out that it is often easier to joke about someone when there is distance between the comedian and the subject. Salman also encouraged Pranit to think about how he would react if their positions were reversed. While acknowledging that comedians often use public figures as material for punchlines, he suggested there should still be limits.

When Salman Khan warned Pranit More on Bigg Boss 19

During the conversation, Salman told Pranit that he was aware of the jokes made at his expense. When Pranit attempted to brush the matter aside by saying “let bygones be bygones”, Salman chose to address the issue directly and offered advice about the limits of comedy.

“I am letting it be, but understand, when a person is at a safe distance, it’s very easy to talk about him. So think about all the things you said about me or someone else,” Salman said. He further added, “Had you been in my place, and I were where you are, how would you react? A lot of things you said about me were wrong, but you had to make a punchline using my name; it was your job, and you did it.” Salman also made it clear that he was not objecting to being used as comedy material but urged Pranit to be mindful of the kind of humour he employed.

“We have Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda; they do fantastic comedy, but they don’t do this kind of comedy. Whatever you need to say about me, please say it if it helps you take your name ahead. But in this house, you need to play well. I don’t think you should go below the belt, because if you do, others will also. They will not be as understanding as me,” he said. The clip has resurfaced amid the ongoing Rs 370 biryani controversy, with many social media users pointing to Salman Khan’s remarks while discussing the debate surrounding Pranit More’s recent viral crowdwork video.

See viral of Salman Khan schooling Pranit More here

What is the Rs 370 biryani controversy?

The latest controversy began after Pranit uploaded a crowdwork video from one of his stand-up performances. In the clip, audience member Himanshu Jangra narrated a dating experience involving a meal that cost Rs 370. While describing the incident, he suggested that spending money on a woman during a date entitled him to something in return. The comments were widely criticised online and were viewed as misogynistic by many users.

The backlash quickly expanded beyond the audience member. Critics also questioned Pranit’s response during the interaction, arguing that he laughed along instead of challenging the remarks. Many also criticised his decision to upload the clip on social media.