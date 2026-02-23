Before ‘Virosh’, Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to this 13-year-older actor, called off wedding due to..,Vijay Deverakonda supported her by…

Home

Before Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to this actor. Find his name and the reason they called off their wedding.

After years of speculation about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship, the duo finally confirmed their wedding yesterday on social media. While the reports of the wedding of their intimate ceremony on February 26, 2026, were already creating buzz, the announcement only strengthened those reports.

However, what many might not know is that before VIROSH, Rashmika was engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty when she was just 21. The wedding was later called off, leaving fans wondering the reason behind the same.

Rashmika And Rakshit Shetty’s Whirlwind Romance

Rashmika Mandanna rose to fame after starring in the 2016 Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party, opposite Rakshit Shetty, who also produced the film. During the shoot, their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance.

Soon their romance took a serious turn, and despite the 13-year age gap, the couple got engaged on July 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony with prominent names from the film industry in attendance.

But in September 2018, the engagement was called off. While the two never officially revealed the reason behind the same. Reports suggest “incompatibility” as the primary reason. It was said that after Kirik Party, Rashmika began receiving numerous acting offers and was keen to pursue her growing career; however, Rohit wasn’t in the favour of the same.

Vijay Deverakonda Helped Rashmika Heal

But destiny had its own plan, and soon after heartbreak came Vijay Deverakonda—the knight in shining armour. The two did a film together named Geetha Govindam, and soon Rashmika found comfort in her co-star.

Speaking about how Vijay helped her heal from her breakup, Rashmika once said, “I was recovering from my breakup with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and care, which I found in Deverakonda. I was struggling to cope up with my emotions, and it was he who lifted my spirits. He was the one who made me understand that there was a different world outside, waiting for me to embrace.”

The Wedding Of VIROSH

Years later, Rashmika confirmed her relationship publicly and announced her wedding with Vijay in a heartfelt note dedicated to their fans, who lovingly coined the name ‘VIROSH’.

“Our Dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH.’ So today—with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it “The Wedding of VIROSH.”

With this emotional journey of Rashmika, one thing stands true: sometimes things don’t work because life has better plans for you! With that being said, all eyes are now on VIROSH wedding.

