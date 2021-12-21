People evaluate others because of social preconceptions and ideas about body types and beauty standards. Celebrities, too, have been subjected to body shaming for being either too overweight or too thin, having an uncomfortable body shape, or being too faultless. Athiya Shetty recently disclosed that she was a victim of body shaming as a child because she looked a specific way and that rediscovering her lost confidence took her a long time.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Summoned by ED in Panama Papers Case

The actor shared that flaws are a mark of being human and there's nothing wrong with imperfections, "Being imperfect is your own perfect, it is important to help society understand that not everyone is the same so I think it's more spoken about for women rather than men to have different body types. All men don't need to be muscular and look a certain way because it is tough to sometimes be a certain way and you shouldn't need to feel that," she said.

Recollecting her memories, Suniel Shetty's daughter opened up, "Yes I have fallen into the category of body shaming when I was young. People need to realise that body shaming is not only associated with being overweight but also with being skinny. I have always believed that commenting on someone's weight, appearance or anything that can make them less confident is something that is inappropriate."

Highlighting the importance of carefully choosing words, the Mubarakan fame said, “Our words have such an impact on people and our everyday lives. It’s important to be kind and understand that how we feel reflects in our everyday activities as well as our everyday doings and it can come from a very subconscious place as well. So one has to be mindful of how they comment and what they say about people.”

Talking about her healing process, she said, “I used to be very, very conscious of my body and I still am, but I am a lot better because I am a lot more confident about myself and who I am as a person today.”

Talking about the notion of beauty in society, she concluded, “There are so many false adjectives of beauty. I think it is scary because you see so many people wanting to look the same way and because of social media it is also starting from a very young age which is sad.”

Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sonakshi Sinha are among the celebrities who have been targeted on social media for their bodies.

(With inputs from IANS)