Bell Bottom Leaked For Full HD Download: The highly-anticipated film, Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, is the first movie to release in theatre amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ranjit Tiwari directorial has now become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers and Telegram, among many others. The film is available in HD quality for free download. The leak might affect the box office collection of the film and this has left the makers worried.Also Read - Bell Bottom Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Brings a Full Paisa Vasool Entertainer

Bell Bottom is based on a RAW agent who is on a mission of saving over 200 Indians stranded in a hijacked flight in Dubai. Bell Bottom was the code name of an undercover agent. The film is inspired by real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s. Fans and critics have watched the film and shared their reviews on the same. They have been pouring positive reviews. However, the sad news is Bell Bottom is leaked on day 1 of release. Hope the makers take strict action against these piracy websites. Also Read - Bell Bottom Actor Vaani Kapoor Opens up on Struggles And Financial Crisis, Says ‘Never Tried to Short Sell Myself’

Bell Bottom also showed the major transformation of Lara Dutta, who played the role of Indira Gandhi. The film also features Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Watch Video to Know About Bollywood Stars Who Are From Defence Background

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

