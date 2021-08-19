Bell Bottom Movie Review: Is there anything that Akshay Kumar can’t do on-screen? As comedian Kapil Sharma usually jokes, Akshay is indeed the only man in Bollywood who can probably play the saviour of the country at the same time when he is playing a silly man dealing with the stories from his previous birth. He can be a rowdy hero, a rich businessman, a bodyguard, a hairstylist, and a RAW agent on-screen with equal ease. In Bell Bottom, he is the man on a mission of saving over 200 Indians stranded in a hijacked flight in Dubai. Trust him to create his own ways away from the protocols, making even the Prime Minister of the country fall for his terrific antics, and saving the people in an exemplary fashion, even when everything seems ‘over’.Also Read - Bell Bottom Actor Vaani Kapoor Opens up on Struggles And Financial Crisis, Says ‘Never Tried to Short Sell Myself’

Bell Bottom is an ‘inspired’ movie from the hijacking incidents that took place in the ’80s with the emergence of various separatist outfits in India. With an impressive back story including his ‘bebe’ (because nothing drives an Indian man more than the love for his mother), Anshul Malhotra – code name ‘Bell Bottom’ – establishes his personal interest in the hijacking cases, and becomes a RAW expert sitting in the Prime Minister’s office – proving that the friendship between India and Pakistan is a farce. He also proves that the separatist organisations like Khalistanis and JKLF are funded by the ISI and their roots are really in Pakistan, not in India. Next, we see that Mrs Gandhi, abandoning her own ministers and their piece of advice, puts her trust in this man and lets him perform an undercover mission. Also Read - Shershaah Movie Review: Celebratory Tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, His Bonds And Bravery!

Akshay Kumar, right from his introductory scene with his flared black bottoms taking away all the attention, shows that this film is never going to lose its style. He is confident, well-read, fearless, and a man who believes in always having a ‘backup of a backup plan.’ Akshay’s performance keeps you engaged, and makes the entire story look crisp and no-nonsense. Maybe because he has saved the nation so many times on-screen now that you believe him when he looks straight into the camera and says ‘it’s not over until it’s really over.’ What though surprises in the whole story is Lara Dutta‘s superb transformation as Mrs Gandhi. She doesn’t only look like her but also does a great job in sounding like her – all sharp and powerful. Both Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi try to fit into this world driven by men, as it is in real life. We see one being the ‘ideal’ beautiful wife, while the other is a strong spy with only a few minutes of action here and there. Actor Adil Hussain, whose astounding acting capabilities are always a winner, shines the brightest in the film. His witty remarks and a straight-face personality become the highlight of every scene he is in, sometimes even overshadowing the maverick that Akshay is in the film. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Shares How he Still Tries to Impress Twinkle Khanna, Watch BTS Video From Bell Bottom Set

Apart from its superbly edited story with the finest continuity breaks in just the right places, Bell Bottom is blessed with a fantastic climax. The climax stands out in this whole paisa vasool entertainer – something that you might not have seen before. Even though the film’s premise is based on India vs Pakistan events, the story never really depends on the chest-thumping jingoism. It doesn’t offer the ‘Kashmir maangoge toh cheer dege‘ drama and yet it successfully convinces you that what its hero is saying could just be right. The focus is not on defeating the enemy, but on saving our own people. The story travels from India to England to Lahore and to Dubai but never does one feel that it lacks the fluidity in the narrative. Akshay remains heroic throughout and what else does a big screen entertainer needs, especially when it’s the first film hitting the theatres in the pandemic times!

Stars: 4