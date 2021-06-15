Bell Bottom Release Date is Here: There is big news for all the moviegoers. Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is all set to release in theatres. The period espionage thriller is set in the eighties. The actor took to his social media page to share the good news. Akshay Kumar becomes the first Bollywood actor whose movie will be releasing on the silver screen as the rest of the films have been scheduled for OTT release. The rise in coronavirus cases led to shutting theatres. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the film industry in 2020, mirroring its impacts across all arts sectors. Across India, cinemas and movie theaters have been closed, festivals have been canceled or postponed, and film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. Due to this, the box office has dropped by millions. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Shares Hilarious Meme on When He Defeated Renowned WWE Wrestler Undertaker

Akshay Kumar shared Bell Bottom’s Release Date

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a motion poster on social media where he is seen in a spy avatar from Bell Bottom walking past dates starting from July 23. As soon as he walked past July 27, the announcement was unveiled about the release of the film in theatres next month. "I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn't be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July ✈", wrote the actor.